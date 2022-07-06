Covid boosters not available in Switzerland until autumn

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced on Tuesday that second Covid booster shots for general population will be available in the fall, “when the risk for individuals and the burden on the healthcare system will be greatest”.
While Switzerland had a widespread booster shot campaign against Covid, the government has been reluctant to approve second boosters other than for those in vulnerable categories.
Right now, those with a weakened immune system and people over the age of 80 are the only ones eligible.
People not in those risk groups who want a second booster will need to pay out of pocket for the jab.
This may be people who feel they are in a risk group but are not included in the government’s list, or those who need a booster for travelling abroad.
People who are travelling to countries where proof of up-to-date immunisation is required but whose Covid certificates are no longer valid, can receive the fourth dose but upon request have to pay for the shot.
Previously, all Covid boosters have been free for Swiss citizens and residents, with the government electing to cover the costs.
How much will a Covid booster for travel cost?
While the federal government previously covered the costs of the vaccines, it is now up to individual vaccination centres to set a price for a second booster.
A spokesperson from the FOPH told The Local on Wednesday that the cost tends to be around CHF60 across much of the country.
Please keep in mind that this cost only relates to second booster shots for those not in vulnerable categories. For those wanting their first booster – or indeed their first or second shot of the vaccine – the government will continue to cover the costs.
Member comments