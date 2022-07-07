Read news from:
Austria
WORKING IN SWITZERLAND

EXPLAINED: How to get a working holiday visa in Switzerland

Switzerland has its own ‘working holiday visa’ scheme for younger people, although there are some important differences you should know about. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 7 July 2022 12:38 CEST
Photo by ConvertKit on Unsplash
Photo by ConvertKit on Unsplash

Over the past few decades, countries around the globe have rolled out ‘working holiday visa’ agreements. 

These visa schemes, largely targeted at young people, allow people to work and live in a particular country, usually for a set period of time and pursuant to certain conditions. 

In recent years, Switzerland has expanded its own form of a ‘working holiday visa’, although there are some important differences to be aware of. 

What is Switzerland’s ‘working holiday visa’ scheme?

Known formally as ‘international trainee exchange agreements’, Switzerland’s scheme places the emphasis on work rather than holiday. 

Unlike some of the better known schemes like those in place in Australia, applicants are discouraged from moving around and are generally required to stay with the one employer for the duration. 

The goal of the visa scheme is to allow applicants to “expand their occupational and linguistic skills in Switzerland”. 

The visa scheme runs for 18 months and cannot be extended. 

During that time you will be entitled to live and work in Switzerland, while you can also leave and re-enter Switzerland for the duration of the 18-month timeframe. 

Which countries does Switzerland have working holiday visa agreements with? 

The agreements are made between countries, meaning your fate will depend on whether your government has at some point struck a deal with Switzerland. 

If you are from the European Union or an EFTA country (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland), then you will be able to live and work in Switzerland as is – and will not need to go through this process. 

If you come from outside the EU, you will only be able to apply for this visa if you are a citizen of the following countries: 

Australia, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Indonesia, Japan, Monaco, New Zealand, the Philippines, Russia, South Africa, Tunisia, Ukraine and the United States. 

What are the prerequisites? 

In addition to being a citizen of one of the above countries, there are various education and age criteria which are applied. 

Age: You must be between 18 and 35 years of age. The age bracket is 20 to 30 if you come from Australia, or 18-30 if you come from either Russia or New Zealand. 

Education: You must have completed an apprenticeship or university in order to apply. Canadians are permitted to work during their undergraduate study in Switzerland. 

Work: You need to work in the profession you’ve been trained/educated in. The work must be full time and you are not allowed to be self-employed. 

Employer: You need to find a placement before applying, with a written contract of employment as your evidence. 

What if I love my job and I want to stay?

The visa ends at 18 months and cannot be extended. 

This means that if you love your work – and your life – in Switzerland, you won’t be simply able to extend the visa indefinitely. 

Instead, you’ll have to go through the usual channels for a work/residency permit. 

One option may be an L Permit. This is for short-term stays of up to 12 months, although occasionally this can be extended to 24 months if you stay with the same employer.

Generally, people with these L permits can only change jobs if they cannot continue to work for their current employer and on the condition that they stay in the same sector and continue to carry out the same profession. 

They will also have to apply to cantonal authorities to be able to change job.

More information about work permits can be found at the following links. 

Why does this scheme exist?

While the language of the visa scheme emphasises the growth and development of the applicant, there are of course benefits to Switzerland under the scheme. 

Swiss employers get the expertise of foreign workers, while the applicants are required to pay rent and tax. 

There are also a number of reciprocal arrangements with other countries, which allow Swiss citizens to work and travel abroad. 

What is the process? 

In order to apply, you must have the following: 

  • Two originals of the official application form, fully completed and signed;
  • Two copies of the contract of employment with the training programme; 
  • A copy of the applicant’s vocational diploma or university degree;
  • A current CV;
  • Copies of employment certificates (where applicable); and 
  • A copy of the applicant’s passport (identity pages)

More information can be found here, while a detailed checklist for applying is available here. 

Once you have evidence of your work offer from a Swiss employer, you can fill out the application form here. 

You should do this in your home country.

Applications made in Switzerland, i.e. to your embassy or consulate, will not be accepted. 

CROSS-BORDER WORKERS

Switzerland and France further extend tax benefits for cross-border workers

Switzerland has again extended a set of beneficial tax arrangements for cross-border workers living in France until November, although not everyone is happy.

Published: 5 July 2022 13:31 CEST
The rules were originally put in place during the Covid pandemic, when various laws and regulations in Switzerland and elsewhere encouraged people to work from home. 

Alongside these rules, the Swiss and French governments changed the underlying tax rules to encourage people to work from home. 

These rules were originally put in place in March 2020, but have been extended several times and will now expire on October 31st. 

What are the rules? 

Under normal circumstances, anyone living in France who works in Switzerland can spend no more than 25 percent of their time working from home. 

If they exceed this time limit, they would have to pay social security contributions and tax charges tin France rather than in Switzerland, which would be much higher.

The agreements between France and Switzerland – along with several other countries where people resident in France work like Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany – “provide that days worked at home because of the recommendations and health instructions related to the Covid-19 pandemic may … be considered as days worked in the state where [workers] usually carry out their activity and therefore remain taxable,” according to the statement from the French Employment Ministry.

In June, cross-border worker advocates called for the agreements to be extended. 

Companies in France’s Haute-Savoie region, where most of cross-border workers employed in Geneva come from, are upset, claiming that home-office agreement makes working in Switzerland even more attractive for French workers, at the detriment of local businesses.

According to Christophe Coriou, head of the Haute-Savoie section of French employers, “these agreements accentuate the competitive disadvantage” of French companies compared to Swiss jobs — in terms of salaries, but also lower taxes and other perks.

“By emptying them of their human resources, Geneva penalises companies in Haute-Savoie”,  Coriou  said, adding that “teleworking of cross-border workers, which is perceived as an additional attraction to the salary, accentuates the competitive disadvantage of companies in neighbouring France”.

What about other countries? 

Switzerland is heavily reliant on cross-border workers, with an estimated 340,000 crossing daily from France, Germany and Italy into Switzerland to work. 

About 90,000 workers from France are employed in Geneva, but there is no official data on how many still work from home.

Italy and Switzerland signed an agreement relating to cross-border workers in March.

Germany also has its own agreement with Switzerland. 

More information about the rules in place can be found at the following link. 

