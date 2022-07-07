Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Continuing inflation and high prices, and a call for more immigrants to boost local workforce: this and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.

Published: 7 July 2022 08:25 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Switzerland needs more foreign workers, including researchers. Photo by Lucas Vasques on Unsplash

No relief from inflation until spring

Inflation in Switzerland has risen from 2.6 percent in April to 3.4 percent in June, and it is expected to increase further in the foreseeable future, according to economists.

“We probably won’t see a clear easing on the price front before the spring”, said Jan-Egbert Sturm from KOF Economic Research Center at ETH Zurich.

Another Swiss economist, Klaus Wellershoff, is no less pessimistic. “We are going to see long-term inflation, higher than what we are used to”, he noted.

READ MORE : Inflation in Switzerland hits 3.4 percent for June

Finance Minister in favour of more immigrants

Despite being a member of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), which is known for its anti-foreigner rhetoric, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer is recommending that Switzerland takes in more immigrants from outside the European Union / EFTA to fill some job vacancies, especially in research and IT.

“I think we need to slightly increase the quotas for people from third countries,” he said. The current quota for non-EU employees is 8,500.

For Simon Wey, chief economist at the Swiss Employers’ Union, Maurer’s stance makes sense.

“In an often dry labour market, companies must have the possibility to recruit more staff from third countries as there are there are shortages of highly specialised personnel”, he pointed out.

However, before hiring workers from third countries, companies must prove that they can’t fill the vacancy with candidates from Switzerland, the EU or EFTA countries.

READ MORE : Working in Switzerland: Job market booms but filling vacancies is not easy

Geneva to pay France 343 million francs

This is the amount that the canton, which employs more than 90,000 workers from France, will pay the neighbouring French departments of Haute-Savoie and Ain.

Cross-border commuters are taxed in Geneva and while most of this money remains in Switzerland, a portion is paid to the employees’ respective countries of residence or regional authorities in that country.

This money is intended to compensate for the public charges incurred by cross-border workers in their French municipalities. The funds are supposed to be used for infrastructure projects of regional importance, in particular those managing mobility on both sides of the border.

READ MORE : Switzerland and France further extend tax benefits for cross-border workers

Swiss property prices continue to rise

House and apartment prices continue to increase sharply, mostly due to “the extremely limited supply”, according to a new study by the Raiffeisen bank.

The biggest increase — 3.5 percent — is for apartments, while the price of single-family homes rose by 1.3 percent.

At a regional level, the highest prices prices (up by 12.8 percent) are in the French-speaking part of the country, followed by northwestern Switzerland (10.4 percent), the study found.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Decision on booster vaccines, and more Covid cases: this and other news from Switzerland on Wednesday

Published: 6 July 2022 08:15 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Second boosters: not before fall

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced on Tuesday that second booster shots for general population will be available in the fall, “when the risk for individuals and the burden on the healthcare system will be greatest”.

 Right now, those with a weakened immune system and people over the age of 80 are the only ones eligible for free vaccines.

However, people who are travelling to countries where proof of up-to-date immunisation is required but whose Covid certificates are no longer valid, can receive the fourth dose but upon request have to pay for the shot.

READ MORE: Reader question: When will Switzerland authorise second Covid booster shots?

Covid cases continue to climb

While health authorities are stalling with making second boosters available to general public, the number of coronavirus cases announced by FOPH on Tuesday in its weekly report has increased by 40 percent in a span of seven days.

Some 46,025 new contaminations were detected in the week between June 28th and July 5th, up from 33,108 cases the week before, and 24,704 three weeks ago.

The steadily growing rate of infections is in line with epidemiologists’ warnings about the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron sub-variants.

READ MORE : ‘Over a million people’ in Switzerland could be infected with Covid this summer

Shopping tourism: Fewer Swiss buy in Germany

Even though the euro is at near parity with the franc, and purchasing goods abroad is now cheaper, up to 30 percent fewer Swiss shop in Germany now than prior to Covid pandemic.

The reasons for this trend reversal are unclear, but German shopkeepers are unhappy.

“This is causing headaches for German merchants in the border area. The decline in the number of Swiss shoppers is dramatic”, according to Claudius Marx, general manager of the Hochrhein-Bodensee Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The Swiss still have significantly higher purchasing power than our northern neighbours. They could also combine the shopping trip with filling up the car. In Germany, petrol and diesel are cheaper than in Switzerland”, he added.

READ MORE: Reader question: Can I leave Switzerland to fill up my car in Germany?

Switzerland’s population is nearing 9 million

At the start of 2022, 8,736,500 people lived in Switzerland. Six months later, at the beginning of July, 100,000 more were registered, government data shows.   

This growth spurt is due mainly to foreigners: Out of 100,00 new arrivals, 60,000 are people who have fled Ukraine, in addition to 32,700 immigrants from other countries and 6,800 asylum seekers.

In all, 200,000 more people, mostly foreigners, could be living living in Switzerland in the near future, swelling the number of residents to nearly 9 million.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS