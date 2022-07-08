For members
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about Swiss language tests for residency
The language standards for permanent residency is different than that for citizenship. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 8 July 2022 13:44 CEST
How good does your language level have to be for permanent residency in Switzerland. Image: Pixabay
WORKING IN SWITZERLAND
EXPLAINED: How to get a working holiday visa in Switzerland
Switzerland has its own ‘working holiday visa’ scheme for younger people, although there are some important differences you should know about. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 7 July 2022 12:38 CEST
