Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Gazprom’s Swiss bank branch seeks buyer

The Swiss branch of Gazprombank, snubbed by Switzerland's banking sector since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, announced on Friday it is looking for a potential buyer.

Published: 8 July 2022 15:32 CEST
A photo shows the logo of German second division Bundesliga football club FC Schalke 04's main sponsor Russian gas company Gazprom at the Veltins-Arena stadium in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on February 25, 2022. - German football club Schalke 04 said on February 24, 2022 it would remove Russian gas company Gazprom as its main shirt sponsor following the invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
Nord Stream parent company Gazprom. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Its parent company, the financial arm of the Russian gas giant Gazprom, has “decided to explore potential strategic options” for its future activities, the bank said.

“These options include, but are not limited to, potential divestment of selected assets or the sale of the business as a whole,” it said in a statement.

This strategic review, which also envisages “finding an investor if such option is pursued”, should be completed by the end of the third quarter.

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

It invited interested parties to contact its representatives in Switzerland. Based in Zurich, Gazprombank Switzerland has been established in the Alpine country since 2009.

It is mainly active in trade finance and employs around 80 people, a spokesperson told AFP.

Gazprombank is the sole shareholder.

Gazprombank Switzerland was expelled from the Swiss Bankers Association in March in the weeks following the invasion of Ukraine.

The SBA, which defends the interests of some 300 Swiss banking establishments, had also banned the Swiss subsidiary of the Russian bank Sberbank.

Switzerland is an important hub for the trading of commodities such as oil, metals and agricultural materials, leading banking giants to create subsidiaries under Swiss law to provide services to investors and traders.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MOVING TO SWITZERLAND

200,000 in 2022: Immigration fuelling Swiss population surge

Around 200,000 immigrants will move to Switzerland so far in 2022, pushing the total population close to nine million.

Published: 6 July 2022 16:53 CEST
200,000 in 2022: Immigration fuelling Swiss population surge

In January 2022, Switzerland’s population stood at 8.74 million people, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

However, by the beginning of July, 100,000 more people were registered in Switzerland, government data shows.   

This upward trend toward the 9-million mark got a major jolt after February 24th, when Russia invaded Ukraine, causing a massive westward exodus of Ukrainians fleeing the war.

While Ukrainian refugees constitute the bulk — 60,000 people — of this growth spurt, 32,700 immigrants from other countries also came to Switzerland in this period, along with 6,800 asylum seekers. By the end of the year, 200,000 are expected. 

The 200,000 immigrants is pushing Switzerland’s population close to the nine million mark. While this has not yet been reached, it could potentially be cracked before the end of the year. 

Who exactly are these foreign nationals?

The majority of immigrants currently in Switzerland — as opposed to refugees and asylum seekers — live here permanently or medium /long-term, on either the B or C permit.

They are predominantly citizens of EU / EFTA nations, mainly from Italy, Germany, Portugal and France.

READ MORE: Eight revealing statistics about Switzerland’s foreign residents

While third-nation citizens don’t constitute a large immigrant group because their residence and employment in Switzerland is subject to a quota system, Switzerland also has a sizeable population from Kosovo, as well as from the UK — about 40,000 people for the latter.

As far as asylum seekers are concerned, the additional 6,800 who came to Switzerland this year are, as is the case of nearly 15,000 already here, mostly from Afghanistan, Turkey, Eritrea, Algeria, and Syria.

The Swiss government expects that 80,000 more Ukrainians will come to Switzerland this year.

Taking into account net migration — that is, the difference between immigration and emigration — 60,000 more people will swell the ranks of Switzerland’s population by the end of the year.

This doesn’t mean, however, that everyone presently here or expected to come, will remain in Switzerland long-term.

The government expects Ukrainians to return home once the war is over, though the date of the ceasefire or the number of refugees who will actually go back is hard to predict.

READ MORE: ‘Cruel’ Swiss government video suggests Ukrainians to leave Switzerland

In regards to asylum seekers, statistics indicate that 22 percent of applications are rejected, which means some applicants will not be living here long-term.

SHOW COMMENTS