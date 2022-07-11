Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Heatwave: get ready for more hot weather

If you are hoping for relief from the heat, it won’t happen immediately.

“The meteorological situation will slide towards a heatwave from the middle of the week and this episode is likely to be longer and more intense than the strong heat observed in June”, said Nicolas Borgognon from MeteoNews weather service.

Monday’s hot weather will morph into a true heatwave on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 31 to 34 degrees in some regions until July 20th.

Households have to do their part in gas crisis, industry group says

Swiss government already said that in the event of a gas shortage, businesses will have to be the first to cut consumption, while the same strict measures will not extend to private households unless the situation become dire.

However, industry representatives say this approach is unfair and are calling on the authorities “not to treat households in a privileged way”, according to Frank Ruepp, chairperson of an umbrella group for energy sectors.

“Individuals should absolutely bear a greater share of energy saving efforts. It is not acceptable that industry has to slow down while heating is increased in apartments”, he said.

Calls on government to raise social assistance

Everyone is affected by rising inflation, but higher costs have most impact on low-income households and pensioners on fixed income.

“These people have no financial leeway,” Aline Masé, head of the social policy at the Caritas aid organisation said on Sunday. “If they have to spend more money on energy, housing and food, they have to make cuts elsewhere”.

Federal Council will debate this issue in the fall but the final decision lies with the individual cantons.

‘One-franc houses’ project is in ruins

The Ticino village of Gambarogno, which has been selling abandoned houses — the so-called “rustici” — for one franc, can no longer do so.

The reason: the pitiful condition of the properties.

“We saw on the satellite images what a bad state the rustici are in”, said Thomas Kappeler, head of the Federal Office for Spatial Development, adding that the houses can no longer be rebuilt.

For the moment at least, the sale of these properties is blocked, and the issue will be brought before the Federal Court.

According to Blick, this move “means even more paperwork and hassles of all kinds. This is how the rustici become more and more expensive before they can be sold for a franc”.

