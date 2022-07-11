For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
More intense heat ahead, calls for higher social aid, and other news from Switzerland on Monday.
Published: 11 July 2022 08:09 CEST
In Gambarogno, abandoned houses (similar to this one) are beyond repair. Image by pasja1000 from Pixabay
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Government group calls for more EU immigrants; SWISS airline could go on strike, and other news from Switzerland on Friday.
Published: 8 July 2022 07:59 CEST
