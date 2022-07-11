Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

More intense heat ahead, calls for higher social aid, and other news from Switzerland on Monday.

Published: 11 July 2022 08:09 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
In Gambarogno, abandoned houses (similar to this one) are beyond repair. Image by pasja1000 from Pixabay

Heatwave: get ready for more hot weather

If you are hoping for relief from the heat, it won’t happen immediately.

“The meteorological situation will slide towards a heatwave from the middle of the week and this episode is likely to be longer and more intense than the strong heat observed in June”, said Nicolas Borgognon from MeteoNews weather service.

Monday’s hot weather will morph into a true heatwave on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 31 to 34 degrees in some regions until July 20th.

READ MORE: What’s next after Switzerland’s ‘extremely worrying’ heatwave?

Households have to do their part in gas crisis, industry group says

Swiss government already said that in the event of a gas shortage, businesses will have to be the first to cut consumption, while the same strict measures will not extend to private households unless the situation become dire.

However, industry representatives say this approach is unfair and are calling on the authorities “not to treat households in a privileged way”, according to Frank Ruepp, chairperson of an umbrella group for energy sectors.

“Individuals should absolutely bear a greater share of energy saving efforts. It is not acceptable that industry has to slow down while heating is increased in apartments”, he said.

READ MORE : ‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortage
 

Calls on government to raise social assistance

Everyone is affected by rising inflation, but higher costs have most impact on low-income households and pensioners on fixed income.  

“These people have no financial leeway,” Aline Masé, head of the social policy at the Caritas aid organisation said on Sunday. “If they have to spend more money on energy, housing and food, they have to make cuts elsewhere”.

Federal Council will debate this issue in the fall but the final decision lies with the individual cantons.

‘One-franc houses’ project is in ruins

The Ticino village of Gambarogno, which has been selling abandoned houses — the so-called “rustici” — for one franc, can no longer do so.

The reason: the  pitiful condition of the properties.

“We saw on the satellite images what a bad state the rustici are in”, said Thomas Kappeler, head of the Federal Office for Spatial Development, adding that the houses can no longer be rebuilt.

For the moment at least, the sale of these properties is blocked, and the issue will be brought before the Federal Court.

According to Blick, this move “means even more paperwork and hassles of all kinds. This is how the rustici become more and more expensive before they can be sold for a franc”.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Government group calls for more EU immigrants; SWISS airline could go on strike, and other news from Switzerland on Friday.

Published: 8 July 2022 07:59 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Government: Immigration eases Swiss labour shortage

The free movement of people — the agreement Switzerland signed with the EU in 1999 —   remains “important to cover the demand for labour adapted to the needs of different economic sectors”, State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.

“Foreign recruitment has helped address shortages in the labour market and thus supported economic development”, according to SECO.

While SECO’s call for immigrant employees pertains to workforce from EU / EFTA nations, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer made a similar statement this week, recommending that Switzerland also takes in more immigrants from outside the European Union to fill some job vacancies, especially in research and IT.

READ MORE: How immigration in Switzerland benefits the country
 

SWISS airline employees could go on ‘spontaneous’ strike

As though flying during the holiday season were not problematic enough already, an airline strike could add further disruptions to summer travel in Switzerland.

According to Philipp Hadorn, president of the airline division of the Transport Union, “we are expecting a difficult summer”. He added that while “exhausted” SWISS employees have not yet called for a strike, as is the case in other countries, “spontaneous actions cannot be ruled out”.

READ MORE: Strikes and queues: How airline passengers in Europe face summer travel chaos

Covid-19: Switzerland receives application to approve Novavax vaccines for adolescents

Drug regulatory agency Swissmedic is reviewing a request from Future Health Pharma GmbH, which represents Novavax in Switzerland, to allow the vaccine to be administered to adolescents aged 12 to 18. It also applied for authorisation for a new dosage recommendation for a booster dose for adults.

“Swissmedic is reviewing the application in an accelerated process without compromising on the scientific review. When a decision on the benefit/risk profile in this age group and on the booster dose will be possible depends on any necessary additional information on safety, efficacy and quality”, the agency said.

Novavax (Nuvaxovid) has been authorised in Switzerland for basic immunisation of people aged 18 years and over since April 12th, 2022.

READ MORE:  Switzerland approves first protein-based Covid vaccine
 

Switzerland to update its list of ‘living traditions’

The Federal Office of Culture (FOC) is updating its 10-year-old “List of living traditions in Switzerland”, and the population is invited to to contribute to it.

“The list currently includes 199 important forms of intangible cultural heritage. The focus in this update will be on the contribution of living traditions to sustainable development”, FOC announced on Thursday.

Among events already on the list are old customs such as Alpine pasture season, cow flighting, yodeling, and Basel Fasnacht, to name just a few, but also more unusual entries like Bikers’ meeting in Hauenstein and Number 11 in Solothurn.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS