ZURICH

Gas crisis: Zurich residents urged to keep homes colder this winter

Authorities in the Swiss canton of Zurich have asked residents to heat their homes to 20C rather than the standard 23C this winter, in a bid to save gas.

Published: 12 July 2022 11:19 CEST
Homes in the Swiss canton of Zurich look set to be a little colder this winter. Photo by Ksenia Chernaya
When the weather turns cold this coming winter, many Zurich residents may look back at this year’s heatwave with longing and nostalgia.

That’s because gas shortage is looming, as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In order save electricity, the city’s government will call on households to lower the temperature from the usual 23 degrees to 20. 

“If all households were to implement this, it would make a difference overall,” said Martin Neukom, head of Zurich’s construction sector.

Other cantons are getting ready for the impending gas crisis as well, not ruling out countrywide restrictions on electricity consumption.

Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reports that cantons could put in place strict gas quotas in order to ensure supply. 

How reliant is Switzerland on Russian gas?

While the reliance on Russian oil is comparatively minimal, Switzerland has a heavier reliance on Russian gas. 

Natural gas provides around an eighth of Switzerland’s total energy supply.

Problematically, Switzerland does not have any capacity to store gas in order to prevent insecurity of supply. This is despite a federally mandated store of a variety of other things, including foodstuffs and medication. 

Ukraine invasion: How reliant is Switzerland on Russia for energy?

Switzerland buys most of its gas through various European distribution centres, although an estimated 47 percent of this is of Russian origin. 

UKRAINE

Gazprom’s Swiss bank branch seeks buyer

The Swiss branch of Gazprombank, snubbed by Switzerland's banking sector since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, announced on Friday it is looking for a potential buyer.

Published: 8 July 2022 15:32 CEST
Gazprom's Swiss bank branch seeks buyer

Its parent company, the financial arm of the Russian gas giant Gazprom, has “decided to explore potential strategic options” for its future activities, the bank said.

“These options include, but are not limited to, potential divestment of selected assets or the sale of the business as a whole,” it said in a statement.

This strategic review, which also envisages “finding an investor if such option is pursued”, should be completed by the end of the third quarter.

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

It invited interested parties to contact its representatives in Switzerland. Based in Zurich, Gazprombank Switzerland has been established in the Alpine country since 2009.

It is mainly active in trade finance and employs around 80 people, a spokesperson told AFP.

Gazprombank is the sole shareholder.

Gazprombank Switzerland was expelled from the Swiss Bankers Association in March in the weeks following the invasion of Ukraine.

The SBA, which defends the interests of some 300 Swiss banking establishments, had also banned the Swiss subsidiary of the Russian bank Sberbank.

Switzerland is an important hub for the trading of commodities such as oil, metals and agricultural materials, leading banking giants to create subsidiaries under Swiss law to provide services to investors and traders.

