Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CHILDREN

How different is raising kids in Switzerland compared to the United States?

What can families anticipate with regard to raising children in Switzerland and in which ways does it differ from the United States? Here is a look at some of the main differences.

Published: 12 July 2022 08:07 CEST
How closely does raising kids in Switzerland resemble raising kids in the United States? Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
How closely does raising kids in Switzerland resemble raising kids in the United States? Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Moving to a new country can come with a pretty big learning curve – especially if you’re moving with family.

Schools

Switzerland offers the choice between public, private, international, and boarding schools. Public schools are however the norm for the vast majority of kids – of about 5,000 schools in Switzerland, only about 300 are private.

International schools are a popular option for families that have been in international schools in other countries, or if they’re keen on their kids being immersed in and developing their English.

Some of the top boarding schools can be found in Switzerland, with families from all over the world sending their kids to them. Wait lists can be long, but this sleep-away option is available for kids ages 3-18. 

Approximately 95 percent of Swiss parents send their children to public schools because they are free and because the educational system is such high quality.

READ MORE: How much does it cost to raise a child in Switzerland?

Many international parents opt for public schools so their kids can pick up the local language and make local friends. Public schools in Switzerland are fantastic and your child will have access to a solid education complete with activities and outings.

There are physical education activities in addition to recess and bi-monthly trips for swimming lessons, and often ice skating in the winter. 

Parents and students alike will almost immediately notice a difference in the amount of homework that comes home.

Heather Wittkopp has two sons that go to a private school in the German-speaking region, near Zug. She recalls the struggles back in Pennsylvania.

“It was very stressful and we would constantly be studying. We fought about it. It was hours of homework. It was not a good situation.”

When asked if things have gotten better since their move to Switzerland about two-and-a-half years ago, her tone completely changes.

“Coming here to the international school was just eye opening. It’s amazing what they learn here, but it’s also that the pressure isn’t there. In the US you’re constantly memorising for tests. And here, it’s more like they’re teaching for the real world– like how to think outside the box.

They’re doing a lot of projects where you’re constantly with people and you have to collaborate and you have to work with all different types of people and figure out how you can work together in a team.”

Getting to-and-from school 

While the US has a heavy drive-to-school and drop-off culture, parents in Switzerland are actively encouraged not to use cars to bring kids to class. Most kids walk, though it’s common to see children on bicycles or scooters heading to school. 

There are high levels of social trust in Switzerland which means children, most as young as four and five years old, start learning to walk to and from school alone.

READ MORE: How to save money on childcare in Switzerland

Not only is this practice of raising independent children a family affair, the whole community is supportive and aware of it. There are crossing guards at all major streets who help students as they go to classes and as they go home for lunch or after school. 

When asked about her thoughts on the level of social trust and the independence culture, working mom, Lara Junod says, “It’s pretty amazing that in this day and age, you know, in 2022 with the world that we’re in, that this can still exist. It shows that people do look out in your community.”

Originally from New York, Lara has lived with her husband and six-year-old daughter in French-speaking Lausanne for the past three years. “They teach them here to be quite independent, quite young.”

International schools are a popular choice for foreigners in Switzerland. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

International schools are a popular choice for foreigners in Switzerland. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Home for lunch

A two-hour lunch break is scheduled into the day, allowing for students to head home and have lunch with their families. If the parents work, however, there are after-school programs for which children can be signed up.

These programs provide lunch and care for the two hour break and primary school children will return to school for the rest of the school day before coming back to the after-school care program.

In the evening when the program shuts down, children are either picked up or will walk back home on their own. 

READ MORE: What is emergency childcare in Switzerland and how do I access it? 

Extracurricular activities

Each canton offers weekly sports activities for children in kindergarten and primary school during the school year. The cost for the weekly activity is minimal and offers children something to do after school, gives them an opportunity to make new friends, and learn new athletic skills.

An example of some of these would be some of the traditional sports played in the US, but also fencing, sailing, American football, dance, and yoga, among others. 

Daycare Quality

What about babies and younger kids who aren’t old enough to start kindergarten? There is a mixture of for-profit and not-for-profit childcare throughout the country.

Some daycare centres offer full immersion in the local language while others offer bilingual care (the local language and English). In public, not-for-profit daycare, parents can still expect a child-focused curriculum that supports young children’s development and growth. 

EXPLAINED: What are the rules for homeschooling children in Switzerland?

It’s imperative to note that the cost for daycare in Switzerland is very high, costing around 2,500 Francs per month, per child, although some subsidies are available depending on the overall household income.

Due to this and in conjunction with traditional values, many children will stay home with a parent until they are of kindergarten age.

There are, however, play groups which allow for parents with babies and younger children to network and for both child and parent to socialise. Play groups can be for a couple hours at a time and are offered through churches and community centres several times per week. 

Home life

While things at home will probably carry on much as they would in the United States, there are some nuances to living in Switzerland.

For example, there are dedicated quiet hours to which everyone adheres.

From 10 o’clock at night until 7 A.M., people are quiet.

Additionally, there is a quiet hour from noon until 1P.M., so people can have a relaxed lunch and potentially quiet time for a lie down.

Finally, Sunday, in its entirety, is a quiet day.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

Eleven pros and cons of living in Switzerland

While from afar Switzerland might look like a perfect country, it has its flaws as well. If you are planning to move here, it’s good to have an honest look at both the good and the bad (though, thankfully, never ugly).

Published: 11 July 2022 15:26 CEST
Eleven pros and cons of living in Switzerland

Switzerland is a hugely popular destination for foreign nationals, attracted to the country’s high wages, quality of life, natural beauty, and maybe even all that cheese and chocolate.

All that is true, but there is also the flipside: important things that anyone settling here needs to know about.

Since it’s always good to end on a high note, let’s begin this overview with the negative aspects of living in Switzerland.

The cost of living

It is no secret that Switzerland’s largest cities, the ones where foreigners usually settle because that’s where most job opportunities can be found, are among the most expensive in the world.

Study after study shows that prices for most common goods and services like food, entertainment and public transportation in Zurich and Geneva, and sometimes also in Basel, Bern, and Lausanne, are higher than in most other major European cities.

However, if looked from a different perspective, there are some indications that, if you take into account the purchasing power of an average resident as compared to other nations, Switzerland may not be as expensive after all.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland’s cost of living isn’t as high as you think

Swiss-German

If you move to the French or Italian-speaking part of Switzerland, you will have to learn the local language — but that particular inconvenience exists whenever you move to a new country.

However, if you happen to be settling in the Swiss-German regions, mastering the local language could be a major headache, since it doesn’t have much in common with the “regular” German — as many immigrants from that country have found out.

READ MORE: Swiss German tips and quirks: Your introduction to ‘Dialekt’

Bureaucracy

To be fair, Switzerland is not the only country on the face of the earth where bureaucracy is alive and well, but the Swiss officials seem to be especially fond of it.

Various rules and regulations micromanage many aspects of people’s lives, and you will have to tackle a lot of paperwork on a pretty regular basis.

Almost everything you do in Switzerland requires a pile of documents — for example, you have to register and de-register at your local municipality or commune every time you move.

Also, at one time or another while residing in Switzerland you will be asked to prove where you live, or that you don’t have a criminal record, or that you are not being pursued for debts.

Each of these requires you to get an official document, and pay for it as well.

READ MORE: The most essential pieces of paperwork you’ll need in Switzerland

Aloofness

The Swiss have a reputation for being stand-offish, especially towards foreigners.

Whether or not this is actually true of all Swiss in all the regions is debatable, but there is some evidence indicating that this is the case at least some of the time.

READ MORE: ‘Foreigners rather than equals’: How Switzerland is failing immigrants

As a reader survey conducted by The Local in 2021 demonstrated, The Swiss “approach friendships the same way they do everything else: slowly and cautiously”.

Early closures

This may not be a deal-breaker, but many foreigners moving to Switzerland from countries with a ‘24/7’ retail culture are shocked that virtually everything closes here after 6:30 pm on weekdays and whole days on Sundays.

Swiss businesses — including shops — can open from Monday to Friday between 6 am and 9 pm, and on Saturdays until 6 pm.  However, even within these parameters, it is rare to find a store that stays open until 9pm.

By the same token, Sundays are “quiet days” which means that grass can’t be mowed and other noisy activities are off limits on this day.

READ MORE: Why is everything in Switzerland closed on Sundays – and what can you do instead?

 However, you may be more sympathetic towards these rules if you know that they derive from the “positive side” of Switzerland: life-work balance (see below).

Now let’s move on to some of the advantages of living in Switzerland.

Apart from high salaries and a high quality of life, these are the perks you can expect:

Beauty nearly everywhere

There are very few places anywhere in Switzerland that can’t be described as “picturesque”, “quaint” or “stunning”.

Whether you are visiting cities, countryside, or mountains, everything around you is going to be… yes, picturesque, and most likely very clean as well.

And since Switzerland is small and compact, you don’t have to travel far or long to find yourself surrounded by …stunning nature.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why are major Swiss cities so expensive?

Infrastructure

Switzerland has a well-developed infrastructure, with excellent roads, wifi connectivity, telecommunications, railroads, and other systems that are vital to a country’s economic development and prosperity.

When “everything works”, life becomes easier and more convenient — even if shops close early!

Mobility

Switzerland has a dense network of trains, buses, and trams, which means it is not necessary for you to own a car in order to travel from point A to point B.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why PostBuses are true Swiss icons

True, Swiss public transportation is not cheap, but various international surveys have ranked it among the best, most punctual, and cleanest in Europe.

Life-work balance

Yes, the Swiss work a lot, but they also draw a number of benefits from their employment.

Among them are annual and compassionate leaves, as well as Switzerland’s labour law which protects the workforce from mistreatment.

Also, many companies offer their employees an advantageous collective agreement negotiated with the trade unions, which protects their salaries and work conditions.  

READ MORE: What is a Swiss collective bargaining agreement — and how could it benefit you?

Vocational training

Switzerland excels in the field of “apprenticeships”.

Compulsory education ends in Switzerland at age 16, when students have a choice between going to a university or opting for a three-year vocational education and training (VET).

More than two-thirds opt for a VET pathway, a three-year, dual-track programme that includes two days in a vocational school and three days getting an on-the-job training in their chosen sector.

It includes a variety of fields such as business and commercial, administration, retail, tourism, construction, information technology, arts, wellness services, as well as various trades — in all, 230 professions, according to the Educationsuisse platform.

READ MORE : Why is vocational training so popular in Switzerland and how much can I earn?

Democracy

Switzerland’s system of grass-roots direct democracy is unique in the world.

The cornerstone of Swiss democracy is the regular use of referendums, in which citizens vote on all kinds of local, cantonal, and national political issues.

They can also create new laws and amend the country’s Constitution by bringing forth various proposals and initiatives to the ballot box.

All this means that the Swiss get the kind of government and country they themselves choose to have.

READ MORE: How Switzerland’s direct democracy system works

SHOW COMMENTS