Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

More refugees are expected this autumn, mortgage rates are now lower, and other news from Switzerland on Tuesday.

Published: 12 July 2022 08:14 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
You can always get a relief from your car air-conditioning. Image by Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay

Switzerland prepares for new influx of Ukrainians

While close to 60,000 people from Ukraine are already in Switzerland, the government is expecting many more to come in the fall.

The reason for another refugee wave is also war-related: the lack of heating fuel will push thousands of people to leave the country before the weather turns cold.

Consequently, the search for accommodations for refugees fleeing Ukraine “is expected to intensify in the coming months”, according to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

The cantons are under increasing pressure to find housing solutions for expected arrivals, as they had been when the first rush of refugees started to come to Switzerland in March.

Demand for air-conditioning is growing in Switzerland

It is rare for Swiss households to have air-conditioning units, but due to extremely hot weather in the past weeks, with another heatwave forecast for this week, there is more demand for these cooling units.

While in most cantons fixed installations in private homes are subject to various rules and .authorisations, mobile air conditioners are allowed and an increasing number of people are buying these bulky units in search of some relief.

The Interdiscount store in Geneva’s section of Charmilles, for example, sold 50 percent more air conditioners so far this summer compared to the same period in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue.

 “With the evolution of the climate, we have to rethink and redefine summer comfort”, according to Cédric Petitjean, director of Geneva’s energy office.

READ MORE: 40C: Switzerland set for another heatwave

Winter “comfort” will be re-defined too

When the weather turns cold, many Zurich residents may look back at this year’s heatwave  with longing and nostalgia.

That’s because gas shortage is looming and in order save electricity, the city’s government will call on households to lower the temperature from the usual 23 degrees to 20. 

“If all households were to implement this, it would make a difference overall,” said Martin Neukom, head of Zurich’s construction sector.

Other cantons are getting ready for the impending gas crisis as well, not ruling out countrywide restrictions on electricity consumption.

READ MORE: ‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortage

Swiss mortgages: first up and now down

While the price of properties remains high, there is some good news on the mortgage front: fixed-term interest rates now fell slightly to 2.29 percent, after peaking at 2.58 percent on June 22nd.

Does this mean home ownership will become more affordable?

While lower mortgage rates may offset somewhat the cost of buying a home, much will depend on where the property is located — you will likely not find any bargains in either Zurich or Geneva, or other cities / cantons with a large concentration of international companies like Zug, Basel and Vaud.

 READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How to save on your mortgage in Switzerland

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

More intense heat ahead, calls for higher social aid, and other news from Switzerland on Monday.

Published: 11 July 2022 08:09 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Heatwave: get ready for more hot weather

If you are hoping for relief from the heat, it won’t happen immediately.

“The meteorological situation will slide towards a heatwave from the middle of the week and this episode is likely to be longer and more intense than the strong heat observed in June”, said Nicolas Borgognon from MeteoNews weather service.

Monday’s hot weather will morph into a true heatwave on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 31 to 34 degrees in some regions until July 20th.

READ MORE: What’s next after Switzerland’s ‘extremely worrying’ heatwave?

Households have to do their part in gas crisis, industry group says

Swiss government already said that in the event of a gas shortage, businesses will have to be the first to cut consumption, while the same strict measures will not extend to private households unless the situation become dire.

However, industry representatives say this approach is unfair and are calling on the authorities “not to treat households in a privileged way”, according to Frank Ruepp, chairperson of an umbrella group for energy sectors.

“Individuals should absolutely bear a greater share of energy saving efforts. It is not acceptable that industry has to slow down while heating is increased in apartments”, he said.

READ MORE : ‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortag

Calls on government to raise social assistance

Everyone is affected by rising inflation, but higher costs have most impact on low-income households and pensioners on fixed income.  

“These people have no financial leeway,” Aline Masé, head of the social policy at the Caritas aid organisation said on Sunday. “If they have to spend more money on energy, housing and food, they have to make cuts elsewhere”.

Federal Council will debate this issue in the fall but the final decision lies with the individual cantons.

‘One-franc houses’ project is in ruins

The Ticino village of Gambarogno, which has been selling abandoned houses — the so-called “rustici” — for one franc, can no longer do so.

The reason: the  pitiful condition of the properties.

“We saw on the satellite images what a bad state the rustici are in”, said Thomas Kappeler, head of the Federal Office for Spatial Development, adding that the houses can no longer be rebuilt.

For the moment at least, the sale of these properties is blocked, and the issue will be brought before the Federal Court.

According to Blick, this move “means even more paperwork and hassles of all kinds. This is how the rustici become more and more expensive before they can be sold for a franc”.

‘Impossible’: Why Switzerland’s one franc homes are too good to be true

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS