Why getting permission for air conditioners is so hard in Switzerland
There are rules and regulations for practically everything in Switzerland, including whether you can stay cool and comfortable in your own home.
Published: 12 July 2022 14:44 CEST
This may be your cheapest, no-hassle option for the heatwave. Photo by Alireza Kaviani on Pexels
‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortage
Switzerland is at risk of a gas shortage this winter and, depending on the situation, restrictions on consumption during the coldest months can’t be excluded.
Published: 30 June 2022 13:58 CEST
