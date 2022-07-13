For members
FACT CHECK: Do foreigners commit more violent crimes than the Swiss?
Around 25 percent of the Swiss population is of foreign origin. Is the crime rate really higher among them?
Published: 13 July 2022 14:49 CEST
Foreigners in Switzerland make up around one quarter of the population. STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP
How foreigners are changing Switzerland’s demographics
Switzerland is often referred to as a ‘tiny’ Alpine nation. It certainly is tiny in comparison to most other European countries, but its population has been growing lately — thanks to foreigners. This is what lies ahead.
Published: 12 July 2022 17:20 CEST
Updated: 13 July 2022 11:59 CEST
