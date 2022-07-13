For members
SWISS TRADITIONS
REVEALED: Seven Swiss ‘living traditions’ that may surprise you
Switzerland is rich in regional folklore and traditions, but there are also some old customs that most people have probably never heard about. These are some of them.
Published: 13 July 2022 12:19 CEST
Alphorn playing is one of 199 living Swiss traditions. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
SWISS TRADITIONS
EXPLAINED: Which pets can’t be kept alone in Switzerland?
One of Switzerland’s most unique laws is a prohibition on keeping ‘social’ animals alone as pets. But which animals does this rule apply to?
Published: 2 June 2022 11:51 CEST
