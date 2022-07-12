Read news from:
Austria
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Foreign residents' view of life in Switzerland, Covid cases on the raise, and a spectacular phenomenon in the sky: this and other news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 13 July 2022 07:18 CEST
Soccer players at the foot of the Saas-Fee glacier, which is closed to tourists this summer because of lack of protective snow. Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP

Foreigners like Swiss life but struggle to make friends

Most international workers appreciate the high quality of life that Switzerland offers, but often feel alone, according to a new study by InterNations.

Switzerland ranks sixth out of 52 countries for quality of life, and is in the second place for the environment and climate, as well as for safety. Survey participants also gave high scores to the country’s healthcare system and infrastructure.

However, many respondents find Swiss people difficult to befriend, and a third are dissatisfied with their social life.

You can see study findings in more detail here.

Covid cases continue to soar

Nearly 56,000 people tested positive to coronavirus in Switzerland in a span of one week, according to data that the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) released on Tuesday.

As a comparison, just over 46,000 new contaminations were reported in the week between June 28th and July 5th, up from 33,108 cases the week before.

The steadily growing rate of infections is in line with epidemiologists’ warnings about the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron sub-variants.

Switzerland wants to halve speed limit on motorways

In order to reduce traffic jams, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) is examining the feasibility of lowering the speed limit on the country’s motorways from the current 120 km / h to 60 km /h for a better flow of traffic.

Road congestion can also be expensive, both in terms of money and environmental damage, according to the Federal Office for Spatial Development, which estimates total loss each year at over 2 billion francs.

But the Swiss Road Transport Association argues that if implemented, this measure would create more problems than it solves: drivers would avoid motorways altogether and use alternate routes instead, including cantonal roads where the speed limit is 80 km/h

Swiss glacier closes for the summer

For the first time, the Saas-Fee glacier will be off-limits to tourists during summer due to the insufficient snow cover caused by very high temperatures in recent weeks.

Insufficient snow on the 3,500-metre-high Valais glacier means it lacks the protective ‘cover’, according to Emmanuel Rossi, deputy director of the Saas Fee ski lifts, and the exposed layer should not be trampled on.

Super Full Moon will illuminate Swiss sky tonight

Grab your telescope and binoculars and head outdoors to watch the Super Full Moon in the dark night sky.

From about 10:30 pm, the moon will appear particularly large and will be 16 percent brighter than a typical Full Moon. It may also have a slight pink hue to it.

As the weather forecast calls for clear skies, the Super Full Moon will be visible to the naked eye, but it’s best to observe the phenomenon from a place undisturbed by electric lights.

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

More refugees are expected this autumn, mortgage rates are now lower, and other news from Switzerland on Tuesday.

Published: 12 July 2022 08:14 CEST
Switzerland prepares for new influx of Ukrainians

While close to 60,000 people from Ukraine are already in Switzerland, the government is expecting many more to come in the fall.

The reason for another refugee wave is also war-related: the lack of heating fuel will push thousands of people to leave the country before the weather turns cold.

Consequently, the search for accommodations for refugees fleeing Ukraine “is expected to intensify in the coming months”, according to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

The cantons are under increasing pressure to find housing solutions for expected arrivals, as they had been when the first rush of refugees started to come to Switzerland in March.

Demand for air-conditioning is growing in Switzerland

It is rare for Swiss households to have air-conditioning units, but due to extremely hot weather in the past weeks, with another heatwave forecast for this week, there is more demand for these cooling units.

While in most cantons fixed installations in private homes are subject to various rules and .authorisations, mobile air conditioners are allowed and an increasing number of people are buying these bulky units in search of some relief.

The Interdiscount store in Geneva’s section of Charmilles, for example, sold 50 percent more air conditioners so far this summer compared to the same period in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue.

 “With the evolution of the climate, we have to rethink and redefine summer comfort”, according to Cédric Petitjean, director of Geneva’s energy office.

Winter “comfort” will be re-defined too

When the weather turns cold, many Zurich residents may look back at this year’s heatwave  with longing and nostalgia.

That’s because gas shortage is looming and in order save electricity, the city’s government will call on households to lower the temperature from the usual 23 degrees to 20. 

“If all households were to implement this, it would make a difference overall,” said Martin Neukom, head of Zurich’s construction sector.

Other cantons are getting ready for the impending gas crisis as well, not ruling out countrywide restrictions on electricity consumption.

Swiss mortgages: first up and now down

While the price of properties remains high, there is some good news on the mortgage front: fixed-term interest rates now fell slightly to 2.29 percent, after peaking at 2.58 percent on June 22nd.

Does this mean home ownership will become more affordable?

While lower mortgage rates may offset somewhat the cost of buying a home, much will depend on where the property is located — you will likely not find any bargains in either Zurich or Geneva, or other cities / cantons with a large concentration of international companies like Zug, Basel and Vaud.

