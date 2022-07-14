For members
DRIVING
Driving: How serious is the Swiss government’s nationwide 60km/h plan?
This week, news has emerged of a proposal to restrict traffic on Switzerland’s motorways to 60km/h. How feasible - and likely - is it?
Published: 14 July 2022 14:51 CEST
What would a nationwide reduction of the speed limit do for Switzerland? Photo by Andrew Teoh on Unsplash
TRAVEL NEWS
School holidays: Where are Switzerland’s traffic and airport delays the worst?
Part of Switzerland has already started its summer vacations, with other regions beginning theirs this weekend. If you are planning to drive or fly to your holiday destination, expect disruptions.
Published: 7 July 2022 13:11 CEST
