Have your say: How much to tip in Switzerland (and should you tip at all)?

Depending on where you are in the world, whether you decide to tip or not could have you chased out of a venue or make you look like you’ve got more dollars than sense.
While not tipping in an American restaurant will see you chased out and banned for life, handing over a cheeky fiver in a bar in Australia might make people think you’re looking for a little more than good service.
Switzerland’s tipping culture lies somewhere in the middle – although it can be difficult to work out exactly when and where to tip, even for people who have lived here for some time.
This is why we want to hear from you. If you’ve lived in Switzerland, visited Switzerland or even worked in the service industry, we would love to hear from you.
