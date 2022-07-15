Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Threat of forest fires, monkeypox cases on the rise, and other news from Switzerland on Friday.

Published: 15 July 2022 05:59 CEST
You shouldn't light a fire near a forest during a heatwave. Photo by Alan Labisch on Unsplash

Weekend forecast: Tropical weather continues in Switzerland

There will be no relief from the heat on Saturday and Sunday, according to the forecast from Switzerland’s official meteorological service, MeteoSwiss.

In most regions of Switzerland, temperatures will exceed 30C, but it will be “cooler” in Graubünden with “only” 28C.

More of the same is forecast for the beginning of next week when the heatwave is expected to continue with temps around 35C becoming a standard.

READ MORE: How to keep your cool during Switzerland’s heatwave

And speaking of hot weather…

Cantons are worried about forest fires

If you like to barbeque on a gas grill out in the nature, you should probably wait a while.

That’s because the continuing heatwave is increasing the risk of forest fires throughout Switzerland, with a number of cantons issuing warnings against lighting fires in the vicinity of trees.

The cantons of Zurich and Schaffhausen, for instance, have classified their fire risk factor as “severe danger”.

There is even talk about some regions banning fireworks on the Swiss National Day if the heatwave and drought continue until August 1st.

READ MORE: What’s next after Switzerland’s ‘extremely worrying’ heatwave?

Is monkeypox still a thing?

As there hasn’t been much in the news lately about monkeypox, you might  have thought this disease is no longer spreading in Switzerland.

That’s not the case: according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), 181 cases have been detected in Switzerland to date. .

However, health officials are not worried and don’t not expect monkeypox to spread widely among general population, as the most affected group are men who have sex with men.

Neverthless, FOPH assumes that there will be a further increase in the number of infections in Switzerland, also among other population groups.

Swiss drivers targeted in Italy

Alessandro Rapinese, the mayor of Como, an Italian town near the Swiss border, is cracking down on numerous drivers from Switzerland who don’t pay for their parking.

The town even has a tow truck dedicated to the removal of Swiss cars that park “where they like”, including in no-parking zones.

The mayor decided to get tough on Swiss law-breakers because the value of unpaid parking fines given to Ticino motorists amounts to over 300,000 euros a year.

Rapinese added that he is a frequent visitor to Ticino, where “I always look for a legal parking spot and pay for it. It’s only fair”.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Tainted ice cream, persistent gender inequality and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.

Published: 14 July 2022 08:07 CEST
Häagen Dazs ice cream withdrawn from the Swiss market

Vanilla ice cream manufactured by American confectioner Häagen Dazs, a very popular brand in Switzerland, may pose a health risk, according to the Federal Office for Food Safety (BLV).

The ice cream may contain ethylene oxide, a dangerous substance for humans.

The affected products are Vanilla Pint 460ml jars, Vanilla Mini-Cups 95ml, Vanilla Collection 95ml x 4, and Classic Collection 95ml x 4. If you have any of these products in your freezer, you are advised not to consume them.

Gender inequality still rife in Switzerland

Switzerland ranks in the 13th place globally — below Rwanda, Nicaragua, and Namibia — in the new Global Gender Gap Index released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday.

The survey, which examined the level of equality between sexes in 146 countries, found that the situation with regard to professional participation, economic opportunities, and education is deteriorating for women in Switzerland.

On the positive side, women in Switzerland are faring better overall than their counterparts in France, (15th place), Austria (21), the UK (22), the United States (27), and Italy (63).

READ MORE: Revealed: The true size of Switzerland’s gender pay gap

Nearly half of executives in Switzerland are foreigners

About 44 percent of CEOs of companies listed on the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) have a foreign passport, according to data released on Wednesday by a financial news service AWP.

German nationals are most represented among this group, followed by Americans.

In international comparison, Switzerland has the highest proportion of foreigners in top-level positions, followed by Denmark and Finland. In the UK and France, on the other hand, only one in three executives is foreign.

Influx of patients in Zurich hospitals — but it’s not Covid

Emergency departments at Zurich hospitals are overwhelmed by the higher than usual number of patients, most of whom don’t suffer from a serious medical condition and don’t require urgent treatment.

In view of this situation, the Zurich Health Department is urging the population to consult their general practitioner and not to go to the emergency room with mild symptoms.

To avoid overcrowding in hospitals, “the family doctor’ should always be contacted first”, said Josef Widler, president of the Medical Society of the Canton of Zurich .

If the doctor is not available, patients who are not in a life-threatening situation should call the medical hotline: 0800 33 66 55.

“There, a medical assessment is carried out by trained staff and  appropriate medical care is arranged”, he said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at

