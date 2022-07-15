Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Weekend forecast: Tropical weather continues in Switzerland

There will be no relief from the heat on Saturday and Sunday, according to the forecast from Switzerland’s official meteorological service, MeteoSwiss.

In most regions of Switzerland, temperatures will exceed 30C, but it will be “cooler” in Graubünden with “only” 28C.

More of the same is forecast for the beginning of next week when the heatwave is expected to continue with temps around 35C becoming a standard.

And speaking of hot weather…

Cantons are worried about forest fires

If you like to barbeque on a gas grill out in the nature, you should probably wait a while.

That’s because the continuing heatwave is increasing the risk of forest fires throughout Switzerland, with a number of cantons issuing warnings against lighting fires in the vicinity of trees.

The cantons of Zurich and Schaffhausen, for instance, have classified their fire risk factor as “severe danger”.

There is even talk about some regions banning fireworks on the Swiss National Day if the heatwave and drought continue until August 1st.

Is monkeypox still a thing?

As there hasn’t been much in the news lately about monkeypox, you might have thought this disease is no longer spreading in Switzerland.

That’s not the case: according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), 181 cases have been detected in Switzerland to date. .

However, health officials are not worried and don’t not expect monkeypox to spread widely among general population, as the most affected group are men who have sex with men.

Neverthless, FOPH assumes that there will be a further increase in the number of infections in Switzerland, also among other population groups.

Swiss drivers targeted in Italy

Alessandro Rapinese, the mayor of Como, an Italian town near the Swiss border, is cracking down on numerous drivers from Switzerland who don’t pay for their parking.

The town even has a tow truck dedicated to the removal of Swiss cars that park “where they like”, including in no-parking zones.

The mayor decided to get tough on Swiss law-breakers because the value of unpaid parking fines given to Ticino motorists amounts to over 300,000 euros a year.

Rapinese added that he is a frequent visitor to Ticino, where “I always look for a legal parking spot and pay for it. It’s only fair”.

