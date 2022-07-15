Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Zurich offers CHF500 per person to encourage Ukrainian refugees to return

Ukrainian refugees in the canton of Zurich have been offered CHF500 to return home, as part of Switzerland’s return assistance program.

Published: 15 July 2022 17:35 CEST
Ukrainian refugees exit a plane chartered by a Swiss millionaire at Zurich Airport, on March 22, 2022. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
Ukrainian refugees exit a plane chartered by a Swiss millionaire at Zurich Airport, on March 22, 2022. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have arrived in Switzerland since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. 

Zurich, Switzerland’s most populous canton, has been a popular destination for many fleeing the conflict in their homeland. 

On Tuesday, authorities said they were offering each Ukrainian CHF500 in assistance to return to Ukraine, should they wish to do so. 

Multiple family members can take a payment, with a maximum of CHF2,000 offered per family. 

The money has been offered under Switzerland’s ‘return assistance program’, a federal scheme “aimed at facilitating the voluntary return of migrants to their country of origin and their reintegration.” 

In addition to the money, Switzerland offers counselling and medical assistance to refugees who wish to return. 

Generally anyone who wants to take advantage of the program is entitled to a maximum of CHF1,000, although the Swiss government works with the cantons to set the cost differently for each country. 

‘We already have a number of applications’

Zurich councillor Mario Fehr said arrivals to Switzerland had already taken advantage of the program. 

“We already have a number of applications,” he said on Tuesday. 

As it stands, Switzerland’s special ’S Permit’ status for Ukrainian arrivals is set to expire in March 2022, although it can be extended. 

Fehr defended the plan, saying it was developed to be supportive rather than to push refugees to relocate. 

City councilor Raphael Golta noted that cantonal authorities were finding it difficult to provide for the new arrivals. 

“We are planning with different variants and want to communicate in late summer. At best , container and tent settlements come into question.”

Around 2,000 people in Zurich have received S Permit status. 

Is Switzerland tiring of Ukrainian refugees?

We all remember heartbreaking photos of Ukrainian women and children fleeing the war after Russia invaded their country on February 24th.

Like many other European nations, the Swiss opened their hearts and borders to these people, with both the government and population moved by empathy toward the innocent victims of war.

ANALYSIS: Why is Swiss solidarity with Ukrainian refugees waning?

Swiss authorities even activated a special permit, the so-called Status S, authorising Ukrainian refugees to live and work in Switzerland for up to a year — a period that could be extended if the war isn’t over by then.

Refugees from other countries meanwhile have to wait for three months before seeking permission to work in Switzerland.

Status S also grants Ukrainians free health care, language courses, as well as financial aid, the amount of which depends on the canton of residence.

Initially they were entitled to free use of public transport across Switzerland, but that perk expired on May 31st, with some cantons replacing the federal scheme with their own free, limited-zone transport schemes.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special ‘S permit’ visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

NATO in, neutrality out: How the Ukraine invasion impacted Switzerland

The Swiss are increasingly warming towards greater security cooperation with NATO and the EU following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while fewer believe neutrality protects Switzerland, a survey out Thursday showed.

Published: 14 July 2022 16:00 CEST
NATO in, neutrality out: How the Ukraine invasion impacted Switzerland

An unprecedented 52 percent favour moving Switzerland closer to the Western alliance, though only 27 percent want to join.

Thirty-five percent now think joining a European defensive grouping would increase security more than maintaining neutrality — up 12 percent since January 2021.

EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Switzerland in NATO?

The Swiss military academy and the Centre for Security Studies — both attached to ETH Zurich university — publish an annual survey of public opinion on foreign, security and defence policy issues, to evaluate long-term trends.

The “Security 2022” study was conducted in January but the LINK polling institute also interviewed 1,003 voters by telephone between May 30 and June 17 following Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine.

Switzerland’s long-standing position has been armed neutrality and the landlocked state has mandatory conscription for men.

Eighty-nine percent still support the principle of neutrality, but for the first time in more than 20 years, support has declined — down eight percent since January.

How much is too much? Understanding Switzerland’s cooperation with NATO

“Only 58 percent of the Swiss population remains convinced that neutrality protects Switzerland from international conflicts, compared to 69 percent in January,” said a government statement on the survey.

Eighty percent support Switzerland maintaining an army, while the proportion in favour of a fully-equipped army is at a record high 74 percent.

Thirty percent believe Switzerland spends too much on defence, but 19 percent think that spending is too low — up 12 percent at the highest level since the survey began in the 1980s.

EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland always neutral?

Switzerland has decided to purchase 36 Lockheed Martin F-35A fighter jets to replace its ageing fleet. The decision could be challenged at the ballot box, with left-wingers and anti-militarists keen to trigger a public vote.

A majority (58 percent) believe armed conflicts in Europe will now become more frequent. One in three report having become more anxious due to the war in Ukraine.

Switzerland has matched EU sanctions on Russia, saying it was not breaking military neutrality.

SHOW COMMENTS