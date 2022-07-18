Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CLIMATE CRISIS

EXPLAINED: How melting glaciers are shifting Switzerland’s borders

Extremely warm temperatures are melting Switzerland’s glaciers, leading to some surprising geopolitical challenges.

Published: 18 July 2022 16:56 CEST
The melting of Switzerland's glaciers has been accelerating in recent years. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
The melting of Switzerland's glaciers has been accelerating in recent years. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Receding glaciers, which are now shrinking at a faster rate than before, are re-defining borders between Switzerland and Italy.

The border between Italy and Switzerland runs for 800.2 kilometres, much of which is mountainous. 

Parts of it run along glaciers which have formed part of the landscape for generations, but are now melting. 

For instance, melting snow and ice on and around the famed Matterhorn, which straddles both countries, is literally moving the borders.

How are the borders changing?

Alain Wicht, who is in charge of national border layouts at the Federal Office of Topography (Swisstopo), said it remains to be seen what the long-term implications are of the changes. 

Around two-thirds of Switzerland’s 7,000lm-long border is made up of natural borders, such as lakes, glaciers, rivers and mountains.

At present, Switzerland has not seen a net loss or a net gain of territory. 

“In some places, Switzerland has gained territory and in others it has lost it.”

However, in the future, it appears Switzerland is set to grow. 

Unlike administratively drawn borders, these can move when the land in question moves, i.e. in in the instance of landslides, a river shrinking or changing course – and the melting of glaciers. 

Pursuant to international law, when artificial borders are redrawn, a country cannot gain or lose territory – i.e. they must receive some additional territory to compensate for a loss. 

This is not the case with natural borders, which can see a country gain territory when the natural feature representing the border moves. 

According to Swiss tabloid Blick, melting glaciers will see Switzerland gain more land

“Overall, however, Switzerland should benefit from climate change, at least in terms of territory gains.”

“Glaciers are mainly found on the northern slopes. If they melt, the watershed line moves south. The surface of Switzerland will therefore increase.

What do the shifts mean for Switzerland?

This drift has logistical and practical implications, according to Wicht.

READ MORE: Why Switzerland’s glaciers are melting faster than usual this summer

For instance, “when an accident occurs, the question arises as to which country is responsible. And when train lines or roads cross the Alps, it should be clear whether they should stick to Italian or Swiss regulations for their construction and maintenance”.

The shift also affects the Testa-Grigia hut above Zermatt, according to a report in Blick on Sunday. 

The glacier surrounding the refuge has melted heavily in recent years.

Switzerland and Italy must agree on the location of the border to determine which country administers the hut.

There are also VAT implications depending on which country the hut is deemed to be in. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

CLIMATE

How Switzerland’s largest cities are combating the heat

It has been extremely hot in Switzerland in the past weeks and forecasts call for more of the same. Mountains can provide some relief but what about urban centres? This is how Zurich and Geneva are tackling the heatwave.

Published: 18 July 2022 13:39 CEST
How Switzerland’s largest cities are combating the heat

While meteorologists have referred to this summer as “record-breaking”, with temperatures reaching 40C, the recent heatwave is a not new phenomenon per se.

With temperatures gradually rising for years due to climate change driven by the global warming, Swiss cities have become the so-called “urban heat islands” — densely populated zones where buildings and paved roads trap and absorb the heat and release it into the air.

READ MORE: 40C: Switzerland set for another heatwave

According to a report by RTS public broadcaster, “the effect of heat islands is greater in areas with a high built-up density and fewer green spaces”.

In Geneva, for instance, the districts of Pâquis, Plainpalais, Eaux-Vives, and Pont-Rouge are particularly affected.

In Zurich, the densely populated city centre and the area around the train station are the two hottest spots.

This Youtube video explains where Zurich’s urban heat islands are located.

How do the two cities counteract the effect of these heat bubbles?

According to climatologist Martine Rebetez, the best way to generate coolness is “an urban forest with vegetation on the ground and tall trees so as to create a continuous canopy”.

In Geneva, for instance, 21 percent of the urban zones have these kind of canopies, and the city’s objective is to increase this coverage to at least 25 percent by 2030.

Between 2020 and 2022, 900 trees, have been planted in Geneva specifically for this purpose.

However, as the TSR report points out, this coverage is unequal and seems to be income-based.

“In Florissant, the second-highest income district of the municipality of Geneva, more than 30 percent of the territory is under foliage. In Pâquis, on the other hand, where the median income is much lower, the canopy barely covers 5 percent of the area”.

What about Zurich?

Aside from green areas already in the city, municipal authorities are not only planting new trees but are also replacing those that had to be cut down due to damage.

A new feature is a giant fogger that was recently installed on the Turbinenplatz, one of the largest squares in the city. As soon as the thermometer passes the 30C mark, it sprinkles fine particles of water, cooling the air by up to 10C.

“The contribution of trees to the climate of the city remains unequaled”, said Simone Brander, head of Zurich’s public works at during the inauguration of the fogger.

“Sometimes technical innovations like this artificial cloud can serve as a sensible addition to reduce heat as well.”

READ MORE: How to keep your cool during Switzerland’s heatwave

SHOW COMMENTS