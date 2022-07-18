For members
CLIMATE
How Switzerland’s largest cities are combating the heat
It has been extremely hot in Switzerland in the past weeks and forecasts call for more of the same. Mountains can provide some relief but what about urban centres? This is how Zurich and Geneva are tackling the heatwave.
Published: 18 July 2022 13:39 CEST
Large trees provide shady canopies. Photo: Pixabay
WEATHER
How to keep your cool during Switzerland’s heatwave
More extremely hot weather is forecast for the coming days, with temperatures in many parts of Switzerland reaching new highs. Is there a way to keep cool indoors in this kind of weather?
Published: 14 July 2022 13:43 CEST
