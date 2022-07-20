For members
HEATWAVE
Body stress, drought and borders: How the heatwave affects Switzerland
Persistent heat that Switzerland has been experiencing in the past few weeks is wreaking havoc on people, nature and infrastructure. This is how.
Published: 20 July 2022 12:05 CEST
Heat is damaging to car's batteries and engines. Photo by Jacob Jolibois on Unsplash
CLIMATE CRISIS
EXPLAINED: How melting glaciers are shifting Switzerland’s borders
Extremely warm temperatures are melting Switzerland’s glaciers, leading to some surprising geopolitical challenges.
Published: 18 July 2022 16:56 CEST
