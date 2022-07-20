For members
HEALTH
Why Switzerland is abuzz with ‘tired and angry’ wasps
Have you noticed more wasps than usual stalking you - along with your drinks and food - this summer? Here's why.
Published: 20 July 2022 13:08 CEST
Wasps like to stay hydrated. Image by Andreas Lischka from Pixabay
HEALTH INSURANCE
EXPLAINED: How to see a specialist doctor in Switzerland without a referral
Switzerland has an excellent healthcare system, and the compulsory insurance allows access to a wide network of specialists — under certain conditions.
Published: 14 July 2022 10:36 CEST
