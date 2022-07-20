Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

HEALTH

Why Switzerland is abuzz with ‘tired and angry’ wasps

Have you noticed more wasps than usual stalking you - along with your drinks and food - this summer? Here's why.

Published: 20 July 2022 13:08 CEST
Why Switzerland is abuzz with 'tired and angry' wasps
Wasps like to stay hydrated. Image by Andreas Lischka from Pixabay

As if the heatwave hasn’t already created enough discomfort this summer in Switzerland, now we learn that temperamental wasps are vying for a piece of us.

In fact, there is an abundance of wasps this summer and they are not particularly good-natured right now: according to Daniel Cherix, a leading insect specialist at the University of Lausanne, the more wasps there are, the more in competition they are for food sources — which includes human flesh to sting.

The hot weather is making it easier for the wasps to work more hours feeding the larvae. However, the longer and harder they work, the more tired and hungrier they become.

This means that, just like their human counterparts, they need to rest and eat, so they make a beeline for the nearest source of food.

“If there is no prey, they have to fly longer. They will start to get tired and angry”, Cherix said, which doesn’t bode well for the nearest available human.

This situation is expected to worsen until the fall; until then, the wasp colonies will continue to get bigger, and presumably angrier and more tired too.

This is how you can avoid being a wasp’s next prey

To calm wasps, Cherix recommends keeping them hydrated. “We can give them cups of water in the morning and renew the water every evening.”

He also advises not to dress in orange and yellow — wasps’ favourite colours.

When a wasp arrives, stay calm and breathe deeply: “Even if the wasp lands on us, you shouldn’t move – and in principle it goes away”.

Allergies never develop on the first bite, but rather after several stings, as antibodies are created. “If you know you are allergic, don’t leave home without an antihistamine.”

In principle, if you are not allergic to wasp stings (or only mildly), you don’t need to seek medical help, just apply an antihistamine cream and take  a pill.

But if you know you have a severe allergy and a wasp attacks you, take the antihistamine immediately and call emergency services at phone number 144.
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

HEALTH INSURANCE

EXPLAINED: How to see a specialist doctor in Switzerland without a referral

Switzerland has an excellent healthcare system, and the compulsory insurance allows access to a wide network of specialists — under certain conditions.

Published: 14 July 2022 10:36 CEST
EXPLAINED: How to see a specialist doctor in Switzerland without a referral

For many foreigners coming from countries with some form of nationalised healthcare — for instance the UK, France or Scandinavian nations — the Swiss system of private insurance carriers may be difficult to navigate.

Often, questions about what services the patient is entitled to under various forms of insurance available in Switzerland abound.

For instance: can you make an appointment with a specialist directly, or do you need your GP’s referral in order for the insurance to pay for the visit?

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about health insurance in Switzerland

This is what you should know

Generally speaking, you can consult specialists without a referral from your doctor — unless your insurance policy states otherwise.

The compulsory basic insurance — KVG in German and LaMal in French and Italian — is quite comprehensive, and in principle also covers “unreferred” specialist visits, provided the doctor is officially recognised and not an unlicensed, back-alley practitioner.

However, there are exceptions to this rule.

In an effort to save money on notoriously expensive health insurance premiums, you might have switched to a cheaper model. If this your case, you are limited in your choice of physicians, including unreferred specialist visits.

These are some of the more restrictive plans:

Health maintenance organisation (HMO)

Under this model, policyholders are required to consult a particular HMO practice. Two disadvantages of this alternative is a limited choice of doctors and you also need a referral to see a specialist.

However, the benefit is a premium reduction of up to 25 percent compared to the conventional insurance.

Family doctor model

Your family doctor, a general practitioner, will be designated by your insurance company and will be in charge of all your medical treatment.

He or she will refer you to a specialist if necessary. 

If you opt for this option, you could save 20 percent on your insurance.

Telmed

If you choose this option, you have to call a telephone service and get a referral to a doctor or hospital.

This does not apply to medical emergencies and other exceptions, such as eye exams and annual gynecological check-ups.

Total savings could range between 15 and 20 percent. 

READ MORE: Five tips for getting cheaper health insurance in Switzerland

Having one of the above policies doesn’t mean you don’t have access to specialist care; it merely means that you can’t choose the specialist yourself and must get a referral to see one.

What can you do to have a free choice of specialists with no referral?

As stated above, if you have a “regular” policy, with no service limits attached to it, you needn’t worry.

But if you have one of the cheaper plans and it is more important to you to be unencumbered in your choices of medical providers than to save money, then your only option is to switch policies.

Choose one that places no limits on the choice of doctors — both specialists and GPs — either through unrestricted KVG / LaMal, or by opting for an upgraded (but also more expensive) plans like supplemental, semi-private, or private coverage.

Aside from the free choice of doctors, these policies also offer more perks, including access to alternative medicine and private rooms in the hospital.

Remember, however, that you can’t switch insurance companies from one day to another. You can only do so at the beginning of a calendar year, and you must notify your current carrier of the change by registered mail by November 30th at the latest.

You don’t have to give reasons for the change, but you will need to present proof that you took out a new policy with another company.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How to change your health insurance carrier in Switzerland and save money

And there is more

Even though you may have a free choice of specialists without a referral, keep in mind that your GP can be a good resource nevertheless.

This is especially true if you are a recent arrival in your area, or just don’t know which specialist is most suited to your particular medical issues.

In such cases, the family doctor can recommend someone you may not have been able to find yourself.

SHOW COMMENTS