Switzerland will take in wounded Ukrainian civilians after all

After announcing on Tuesday it would not treat injured Ukrainian soldiers and civilians because such a move would be against the principle of neutrality, Swiss government now agreed to take in wounded civilians, including 155 sick children.

This change-about happened after the Ukrainian embassy in Switzerland expressly asked the government to soften its stance.

“We are talking about civilians, children, women and the elderly,” said Ambassador to Switzerland Artem Rybchenko.

Thunderstorms cause heavy rain and hail

After the peak of the heat wave, several thunderstorms erupted over Switzerland on Wednesday.

Aside from heavy rain and strong gusts, some regions were hit — literally — by hail stones the size of ping pong balls.

A violent thunderstorm also caused a lot of damage in Basel, with the Bernese Oberland, Jura and Swiss-French cantons also affected.

The weather forecast now calls for the continuation of very hot weather, which is expected to continue to impact the environment and infrastructure.

Switzerland buys anti-Covid medication

While at the beginning of the pandemic treatments for coronavirus were non-existent, more medications became available as our state of knowledge about the disease grew.

This week the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has concluded a contract with AstraZeneca Switzerland for the acquisition of approximately 1,200 doses of tixagevimab/cilgavimab, a drug intended for the prevention and treatment of Covid, primarily by protecting people with weakened immune systems from a severe course of the disease.

Recent studies show that this drug, initially used only as a preventive measure, is also effective in treating people who have already contracted the disease.

