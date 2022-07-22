For members
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
Is your French good enough for Swiss residency and citizenship?
Before you can get a work permit in Switzerland or get naturalised, one of the primary requirements is knowledge of the local language of the region where you reside. If you live in the Suisse Romande, is your French assez bon?
Published: 22 July 2022 09:29 CEST
At least some knowledge of French grammar is required. Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP
EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about Swiss language tests for residency
The language standards for permanent residency is different than that for citizenship. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 8 July 2022 13:44 CEST
