Too slow, too naked and eating a croissant in traffic: Switzerland’s 10 weirdest fines

While speeding and parking tickets are pretty common everywhere, some people in Switzerland have received odd fines for breaking ‘weird’ rules. These are some of them.

Published: 22 July 2022 15:12 CEST
Hiking naked will net you a fine in Switzerland. Photo by Mohammad Gh on Unsplash
Hiking naked will net you a fine in Switzerland. Photo by Mohammad Gh on Unsplash

It is no surprise to anyone living here that Switzerland has plenty of rules (both written and unwritten) for practically everything — including how to boil a lobster humanely.

There is no readily available data about how many cooks have broken this law since it was implemented in 2018 or what the fines for these infractions were, but there is enough evidence for how people who violated other regulations were punished.

Whether for odd things or not, the Swiss love to issue fines. Last year, the Swiss had to pay CHF936 million in fines – an amount which goes up every year. 

The following probably wouldn’t add up to almost a billion francs, but they are real fines which have been issued in Switzerland. 

Here’s some of the best. 

Biker fined for falling off the bicycle

A German tourist fell while riding a bicycle in Schaffhausen and broke his ribs.

However, instead of empathy for the injuries he suffered, cantonal authorities slapped the man with a 150-franc fine for “losing control of his vehicle” — even though the only damage his fall inflicted was to himself, and not to Schaffhausen’s residents or infrastructure.

After refusing to pay the fine, the tourist was sentenced to two days in jail. The whole experience, he said, “was obviously not very favourable for the image of Swiss tourism”.

Driver fined – for being too slow

Being fined for speeding seems fair enough, but what about if you drive slowly?

A 66-year-old driver was stopped by police earlier this year after receiving an anonymous call that a car was driving too slowly on a steep mountain road.

The car in question was hauling an enclosure with a horse in it, so the man drove cautiously on a narrow and winding Julier Pass in the Swiss Alps.

Once he descended, the police gave him a 780-franc ticket for driving too slowly – a fine he is now appealing.

“I just don’t understand what’s going on in this world”, the Bern resident commented.

Pensioner penalised for buying train ticket one minute late

As The Local reported in January, the 72-year-old man took the train from Lenzburg to Hunzenschwil in the canton of Aargau.

He wanted to buy his ticket online before getting on, “but my phone did not recognise me at first because of the mask and then my glasses fogged up”, he said.

He was finally able to complete the transaction when already on the train, with the ticket purchased one and a half minute after departure.

But after having his ticket checked, the man received a 90-franc fine for not paying the fare before getting on the train.

The situation is all the more ironic as he has been a loyal customer of Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and season ticket holder for 57 years. 

The pensioner took this incident in good stride: being considered a “fare dodger” at his age “amuses me, but only moderately”, he said.

Taking your feet off the pedals while cycling

In the interests of safe cycling, cyclists are required to keep their feet on the pedals at all time.

If they fail to do so, they’ll be hit with a CHF20 fine

You can also be fined for failing to have a bell.

If you’re on an e-bike, you’ll also be fined if you don’t have your lights on at all times – even during the middle of the day. 

Zug resident fined for not paying for parking — at inaccessible meter

The man parked his Jeep in in front of the cantonal administration building and went to pay, but the parking meter, located in the middle of a building site, was blocked by construction machinery, blocking all access to the meter.

He was therefore surprised to receive a 40-franc ticket, which he appealed, relying on the testimony of a construction worker at the site who confirmed to the police that it was indeed not possible to use the parking meter.

However, authorities wouldn’t budge: “The citizen was fined because he did not use the parking meter and therefore did not pay for his parking”, police spokesperson Judith Aklin said.

Hiking naked

Although Switzerland has a more progressive attitude to nudity than some other parts of the world, a line has to be drawn somewhere – and that somewhere is naked hiking. 

The mountainous canton of Appenzell recently fined a naked hiker, saying that doing so breached ‘decency customs’. So if you’re on your way to Switzerland to do some naked hiking, best stay in Germany (let’s face it, anyone looking to hike naked is bound to be German). 

Dairy forgery

A car was stopped at a customs check in Aargau because the driver allegedly “manipulated the vignette with cream and attached it with transparent adhesive tape”

As this action counts as an attempt to “counterfeit of official stamps”, the driver was fined a hefty sum of 1,900 francs.

Fined for recycling on Sunday

A 35-year-old German woman may not have known about the Swiss law stating you can’t recycle your trash on Sunday.

Her reaction after being slapped with a 250-franc fine after disposing on her trash on this day: “I can understand that people don’t want to be disturbed, but going to the police over a few bottles seems a bit much”.

Not in Switzerland, apparently.

Eating while stuck in traffic

Several years ago, a Zurich driver made news when she was slapped with a 250-franc fine for eating a croissant while driving.

While this may seem petty, many cantons do sanction drivers caught snacking in traffic.

That’s because eating or drinking hot beverages is considered a risk to road safety, as it interferes with the driver’s control of the vehicle.

There are, however, nuances. According to a report in Blick, “snacking on an empty highway is more tolerated than in city traffic at rush hour.”

So if hunger strikes while you are driving, resist the urge to eat. Because the hefty fine you could get may be hard to digest.

So close but so far

The Swiss love of recycling is legendary, but have you ever been in a situation where smashing stuff up would help you avoid a fine? 

That’s what happened to Gränichen pensioner Ursula Mettler, who was fined 300 francs for littering when she placed a glass plate next to a container for recycling grass rather than inside it. 

The problem was, as Mettler told Swiss tabloid Blick, that the plate didn’t fit into the container. Cameras at the recycling station identified her licence plate and she was hit with the fine, which she says is “completely excessive”. 

A police officer told Blick they had no discretion with littering fines and were bound to treat everyone the same. 

ZURICH

Verdict: The downsides of Zurich you should be aware of before moving

Switzerland’s economic engine. Superb public transport. Perhaps the safest and cleanest metropolis in Europe. It can appear that Zurich has it all. But there are of course some downsides. Here's what our Zurich-based readers told us.

Published: 21 July 2022 13:16 CEST
Verdict: The downsides of Zurich you should be aware of before moving

Zurich city is home to more than 400,000 people – or around 1.5 million when the entire canton is taken into account. 

Around one third of the residents are foreigners, which is higher than the 25 percent figure for Switzerland as a whole. 

As Switzerland’s economic engine, Zurich is responsible for roughly a fifth of the country’s GDP and is the base for dozens of well known domestic and international companies. 

The Zurich job market is strong – perhaps the strongest in Switzerland, particularly for international workers. 

Wages are also strong as a result, with salaries in various industries among the most competitive in the country. 

However, there are of course some downsides to be aware of. In early July, we reached out to our readers to get the lowdown on some of the biggest downsides of living in Zurich. 

This is what they told us.

Don’t live in Zurich? We’ve already done the same for Geneva.

Cost of living is particularly hard to bear – but not enough to make me leave

In total, 88 readers got back to us to tell us how they felt about living in Zurich – and in particular what were the major downsides. 

Somewhat expectedly, the cost of living was the major concern of those who took the time to respond. 

Almost half of the respondents said cost of living was the major downside of living in Switzerland’s largest city. 

Just under a quarter told us that difficult making friends was their major concern, while one in ten said the major issue was traffic. 

Six respondents – around 7 percent of the total – told us that a lack of space was the major downside. 

Finally, 11.4 percent of respondents ticked the ‘other’ box before going on to elaborate that finding a flat, the rudeness of the locals, and other issues like language were the major downsides. 

We also had a large number of respondents to our other multiple choice question: i.e. are the downsides enough to make you leave. 

And while people were ready to point out what Zurich was doing wrong, a large majority – just under 80 percent – told us they weren’t being pushed out the exit door. 

Eight out of ten respondents said it was still worth living in Zurich

Just under 15 percent said they were on the way out, while seven percent told us they had already left. 

We also asked readers to give us specific info about the nature of the downsides. Here’s what they said. 

Accommodation

One major struggle is finding rental accommodation in Zurich, which continues to get more difficult. 

Even for people with higher salaries, Zurich’s popularity – and the popularity of renting as opposed to buying – means that there is a significant amount of competition for apartments in the city and its surrounds. 

Renting a three or four-room apartment can cost you upwards of CHF4,000, which is going to represent a fair chunk of your salary. 

One reader complained that “a normal size flat costs twice a full-month salary of another country”, which sounds about right based on the above figures. 

Another hurdle are the documents required for the tenant selection process, which can be difficult to obtain – particularly for people from elsewhere. 

One reader, Patata, said “finding a flat/bedroom is a nightmare”. 

Cost of living

From Aargau to Zug, Switzerland is expensive – but the costs of living are particularly high in Zurich. Zurich continually tops lists of most expensive cities in the world and ranks alongside Geneva as Switzerland’s priciest. 

While the high wages in Zurich – school teachers earn upwards of CHF80,000 per year and cleaners can earn more than CHF30 per hour – offsets this somewhat, but overall you’ll be guaranteed to spend plenty if you want to maintain even a basic quality of life in Zurich. 

Ben, who has lived in Zurich for four years, said prices were artificially inflated by the number of incredibly wealthy people in the city. 

“I think that the fact that there are so many wealthy people means that prices increase to levels that, while easily affordable to the extremely wealthy and affluent populations, are not to the average resident.”

Conservative, closed minded and reserved

One thing we heard from our readers – particularly our Latin American or Mediterranean readers – is how reserved the culture can be in Zurich. 

While we will reduce the temptation to double down on our inner Besserwisser and remind you that the culture is much more open in Zurich than pretty much anywhere else in the country, we do understand that Zurich can be a lot more conservative than other international cities like Berlin, London, New York or Madrid. 

Switzerland itself trends relatively conservative – same-sex marriage was only legalised in summer 2022 – and Zurich attitudes are a symptom of that, although as we said the attitudes are much more open than pretty much anywhere else. 

Peter told us the close-minded nature of the locals was enough to make him give up on making friends. 

“Trying to get to know anyone seems like a wasted endeavour. It’s a vicious circle of people not caring enough to keep building a friendship, then getting jaded so you don’t bother anymore. There’s little spontaneity with Swiss people. You have to arrange to meet up over a week in advance. That’s not common elsewhere in my experience.”

Many respondents told us they were lonely in Zurich. Photo by Angel Barnes on Unsplash

Many respondents told us they were lonely in Zurich. Photo by Angel Barnes on Unsplash

Hard to make friends

One of the most common bits of feedback we get at The Local about Switzerland is how difficult it is to make friends. 

This can be a little easier in larger cities such as Zurich, although by and large you’ll be making friends with fellow foreigners.

A study looking at which cantons were the friendliest ranked Zurich slightly less friendly than the national average, but better than several other cantons including Geneva.  

One reader told us the “unfriendly, insular, bitter, stuck up locals” were enough force a departure from Zurich after four years. 

Noah agreed, saying it was not only hard to make friends with locals, but also with expats. 

“People are closed, hard to make new friends and have deep conversations (not just with locals, most expats are weird too)”.

The Swiss who grow up in Zurich often have their own friend circles and don’t mix too much with the city’s internationals. 

Part of this is because of the high turnover of foreign residents, with many locals not wanting to have a revolving door of friendships. 

One reader, Ato – who has been in Switzerland for 5.5 years – recognised this. 

“Due to the transient nature of many people living here, friendships sometimes seem to not be worth investing in. The Swiss themselves have seen this and generally stay away from foreigners knowing that many of them will leave.”

Zurich drives me crazy

For arrivals from the United States, Australia or other countries with a car culture, it can be a surprise to see how few Zurich residents commute with a car – and how few actually own a car at all. 

The canton’s great but expensive public transport networks mean that most travel within the canton itself is relatively simple, with cars only making sense when travelling further afield. 

This can however be a disadvantage for people who are particularly attached to their cars or others with children or mobility issues. 

Those who do own a car however complain about the city’s traffic, which can get jammed at peak times. 

As Zurich is several centuries old, the city’s infrastructure was not designed around the car – which means that pedestrians and public transport users can be prioritised when it comes to new investment and urban planning. 

The result is that drivers can sit for upwards of two hours in traffic a day, while commuters and cyclists barely notice a thing. 

Mint told us Zurich’s crowded streets and difficult traffic reminded her of her hometown of Bangkok. 

Pro tip: if you want to save money, time and stay in shape, get a bicycle – although even that can be tough in Zurich. 

One reader said Zurich suffers from “Poor cycling infrastructure (and by cycling infrastructure I mean physically separated bike paths, not just painted lanes)”. 

Traffic was identified by Local readers as a major issue if living in Zurich. Photo by Sergei Zhukov on Unsplash

Traffic was identified by Local readers as a major issue if living in Zurich. Photo by Sergei Zhukov on Unsplash

Sundays

Several respondents told us that a major disadvantage of living in Zurich was that very little is open on Sundays. 

From supermarkets to fashion stores, if you want to go shopping on a Sunday, you’re likely to be disappointed. 

However, this is standard across Switzerland – and in fact Zurich gives you your best shot of Sunday trading, as many villages throughout the rest of the country will resemble ghost towns on Sunday. 

Therefore, while this may be a downside for many of you, it won’t get any better should you head elsewhere in the Confoederatio Helvetica. 

A lack of space

Just under seven percent of our respondents said a lack of space was a major issue in Switzerland, which was especially problematic when it came to housing. 

JC told us “buying a house is expensive and limited due to land availability”, which is perhaps why the popularity of commuting is so high. 

Language

While Zurich is by all means an international city, the official language is Swiss German.

Swiss German is a largely spoken language which can be difficult to master, even for native German speakers. 

Nicholas told us this effectively meant foreigners had to learn two languages. 

“Having to learn both High German for formal communications and Swiss German for social interactions. Almost nobody is able to accomplish this.”

When it comes to learning Swiss German, living in Zurich however is very much a double-edged sword. On the positive side of the sword, you can definitely get by with English in much of the city and the greater canton itself. 

SH told us foreigners had little hope without learning German. 

“Extremely reserved and don’t care much if you don’t speak German. They help you if you need but they don’t let it go beyond.”

On the negative side (of the same sword), this means that you are unlikely to be put in situations where you have to speak it – and as a result years can go by without any significant improvement. 

