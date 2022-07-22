Read news from:
Austria
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

Verdict: How much should you tip in Switzerland and should you tip at all?

Whether you're visiting Switzerland or you've been living here for years, working out the tipping rules can be difficult. We asked our readers to give us the lowdown on tipping culture in Switzerland.

Published: 22 July 2022 15:55 CEST
Do you tip in Switzerland? Photo by Sam Dan Truong on Unsplash
Tipping culture in Switzerland can be difficult to work out. 

That’s certainly the case for tourists, but even residents have told us it is difficult to determine exactly when to tip – and when not to. 

To get a better idea, we reached out to our readers to ask for their feelings on the necessity of tipping and how to navigate the complex web of cultural rules surrounding tipping culture. 

The survey, launched in July, saw a good response, with 39 people getting back to us to have their say. 

Here’s their top tips on tipping in Switzerland. 

But first, what do the officials say?

Switzerland Tourism officially says that visitors shouldn’t worry about tipping, but should only do so if they want to. 

In their advice on tipping, they write “You never have to worry about tipping in Switzerland, as tips are included in the price. You can, however, add a smile to the face of someone who has provided good service by rounding up to the nearest franc or round figure.”

Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reports that ‘rounding up’ to the closest franc or five francs is the best approach. 

Four out of five tip regularly 

To get an idea of how widespread tipping truly is, we asked our readers to tell us if they’ve tipped someone in the past week. 

Four in five respondents – 79.5 percent – told us they did so, showing that tipping regularly is by far and away the done thing in the Alpine Republic. 

People from each major Swiss linguistic region told us they tipped regularly, showing that there is at least some consistency in Switzerland when it comes to tipping. 

Of the responses we received however there was a wide variety of opinions – even among those who tip (and of course those who do not). 

‘I always tip’

The majority of respondents told us they tip for good service, showing that tips are not a foregone conclusion in Switzerland (unlike in the United States). 

Shelly, who lives in Luzern, said the Swiss did not tip enough and that she tipped both “as a matter of principle and (for) good service”.

While we didn’t ask everyone for their nationality, Americans and Canadians seemed the most willing to tip – a reflection of those countries’ strong tipping culture. 

American Sofia says she tips regularly, although slightly less than what she would in the US. 

“I often tip at restaurants, especially if it’s a place I go to often, as a way of saying thanks. It’s often a smaller tip than what I give at home in the USA, though, given higher wages here.”

American Amanda said she prefers the Swiss system. 

“I think it’s good to recognise good service but not to feel obliged. The American culture is awful and makes you feel harassed and resentful. I like to leave 10 per cent”

‘I tip – but it’s not so clear to me’

While many said they are happy to tip, the exact amount they should tip wasn’t clear to them. 

One reader from Vaud said she feels tipping is more expected in the present day. 

Unfortunately, we can’t give you concrete advice on tipping in Switzerland, other than it will be appreciated but not expected in the most cases. 

Generally speaking, service charges can be included into your bill. In that case, tipping isn’t necessary unless you really want to highlight how pleased you are. 

Giving a tip of around ten percent seems to be the norm in Switzerland for restaurants and in some cases for bars and barbers. 

Martin said even the Swiss aren’t exactly sure when to tip. 

“In a restaurant or bar with a waitress I do tip as a thank you for not ignoring me and being polite during providing these services.”

“But to be honest I’m very confused from how much is a good amount and whether I should tip at all as everyone is telling me something else (even Swiss born).

Many in Switzerland – particularly in the French-speaking part of the country – ‘round up’ with their tips, meaning if a coffee costs CHF3.70, they’ll pay 4 and so on. 

Of course this gets difficult the more you pay – saying to a waiter to round a bill of CHF123.70 up to CHF124 is pretty cheeky – but you can roughly use a five percent figure to round up. 

So if the bill costs CHF15.40, rounding up to CHF16 will be slightly more than five percent, for instance. 

Alexey, in Zurich, said he rounds up “around five to ten percent in restaurants almost all the time”. 

Another reader from Basel supported the idea of rounding up, as did Aaron in Bern. 

‘I never tip’

One reader, from Basel who perhaps unsurprisingly declined to give his or her name, said he or she didn’t tip because it supports an “unwritten tipping culture”. 

KT, from Bern, says tipping is less necessary in Switzerland than the US as Swiss workers are paid more.

“In the US I know waiters are paid poorly and depend on tips for their survival so I tip a minimum of 15% and up to 25% for excellent service.”

“Here, I know waiters are paid a living wage and benefits, and so I tip up to 5% for service.” 

Daniel, from Zurich, said not only did he not like to tip but he objected to a service fee being charged automatically as it didn’t give him the right too withdraw his tip if the service wasn’t good. 

“I find it weird when they charge a “service fee”. The price of the meal in a restaurant factors in the service. Charging this fee instead of the tip takes away my freedom to reward excellent service.”

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

Too slow, too naked and eating a croissant in traffic: Switzerland’s 10 weirdest fines

While speeding and parking tickets are pretty common everywhere, some people in Switzerland have received odd fines for breaking ‘weird’ rules. These are some of them.

Published: 22 July 2022 15:12 CEST
It is no surprise to anyone living here that Switzerland has plenty of rules (both written and unwritten) for practically everything — including how to boil a lobster humanely.

There is no readily available data about how many cooks have broken this law since it was implemented in 2018 or what the fines for these infractions were, but there is enough evidence for how people who violated other regulations were punished.

Whether for odd things or not, the Swiss love to issue fines. Last year, the Swiss had to pay CHF936 million in fines – an amount which goes up every year. 

The following probably wouldn’t add up to almost a billion francs, but they are real fines which have been issued in Switzerland. 

Here’s some of the best. 

Biker fined for falling off the bicycle

A German tourist fell while riding a bicycle in Schaffhausen and broke his ribs.

However, instead of empathy for the injuries he suffered, cantonal authorities slapped the man with a 150-franc fine for “losing control of his vehicle” — even though the only damage his fall inflicted was to himself, and not to Schaffhausen’s residents or infrastructure.

After refusing to pay the fine, the tourist was sentenced to two days in jail. The whole experience, he said, “was obviously not very favourable for the image of Swiss tourism”.

Driver fined – for being too slow

Being fined for speeding seems fair enough, but what about if you drive slowly?

A 66-year-old driver was stopped by police earlier this year after receiving an anonymous call that a car was driving too slowly on a steep mountain road.

The car in question was hauling an enclosure with a horse in it, so the man drove cautiously on a narrow and winding Julier Pass in the Swiss Alps.

Once he descended, the police gave him a 780-franc ticket for driving too slowly – a fine he is now appealing.

“I just don’t understand what’s going on in this world”, the Bern resident commented.

Pensioner penalised for buying train ticket one minute late

As The Local reported in January, the 72-year-old man took the train from Lenzburg to Hunzenschwil in the canton of Aargau.

He wanted to buy his ticket online before getting on, “but my phone did not recognise me at first because of the mask and then my glasses fogged up”, he said.

He was finally able to complete the transaction when already on the train, with the ticket purchased one and a half minute after departure.

But after having his ticket checked, the man received a 90-franc fine for not paying the fare before getting on the train.

The situation is all the more ironic as he has been a loyal customer of Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and season ticket holder for 57 years. 

The pensioner took this incident in good stride: being considered a “fare dodger” at his age “amuses me, but only moderately”, he said.

Taking your feet off the pedals while cycling

In the interests of safe cycling, cyclists are required to keep their feet on the pedals at all time.

If they fail to do so, they’ll be hit with a CHF20 fine

You can also be fined for failing to have a bell.

If you’re on an e-bike, you’ll also be fined if you don’t have your lights on at all times – even during the middle of the day. 

Zug resident fined for not paying for parking — at inaccessible meter

The man parked his Jeep in in front of the cantonal administration building and went to pay, but the parking meter, located in the middle of a building site, was blocked by construction machinery, blocking all access to the meter.

He was therefore surprised to receive a 40-franc ticket, which he appealed, relying on the testimony of a construction worker at the site who confirmed to the police that it was indeed not possible to use the parking meter.

However, authorities wouldn’t budge: “The citizen was fined because he did not use the parking meter and therefore did not pay for his parking”, police spokesperson Judith Aklin said.

Hiking naked

Although Switzerland has a more progressive attitude to nudity than some other parts of the world, a line has to be drawn somewhere – and that somewhere is naked hiking. 

The mountainous canton of Appenzell recently fined a naked hiker, saying that doing so breached ‘decency customs’. So if you’re on your way to Switzerland to do some naked hiking, best stay in Germany (let’s face it, anyone looking to hike naked is bound to be German). 

Dairy forgery

A car was stopped at a customs check in Aargau because the driver allegedly “manipulated the vignette with cream and attached it with transparent adhesive tape”

As this action counts as an attempt to “counterfeit of official stamps”, the driver was fined a hefty sum of 1,900 francs.

Fined for recycling on Sunday

A 35-year-old German woman may not have known about the Swiss law stating you can’t recycle your trash on Sunday.

Her reaction after being slapped with a 250-franc fine after disposing on her trash on this day: “I can understand that people don’t want to be disturbed, but going to the police over a few bottles seems a bit much”.

Not in Switzerland, apparently.

Eating while stuck in traffic

Several years ago, a Zurich driver made news when she was slapped with a 250-franc fine for eating a croissant while driving.

While this may seem petty, many cantons do sanction drivers caught snacking in traffic.

That’s because eating or drinking hot beverages is considered a risk to road safety, as it interferes with the driver’s control of the vehicle.

There are, however, nuances. According to a report in Blick, “snacking on an empty highway is more tolerated than in city traffic at rush hour.”

So if hunger strikes while you are driving, resist the urge to eat. Because the hefty fine you could get may be hard to digest.

So close but so far

The Swiss love of recycling is legendary, but have you ever been in a situation where smashing stuff up would help you avoid a fine? 

That’s what happened to Gränichen pensioner Ursula Mettler, who was fined 300 francs for littering when she placed a glass plate next to a container for recycling grass rather than inside it. 

The problem was, as Mettler told Swiss tabloid Blick, that the plate didn’t fit into the container. Cameras at the recycling station identified her licence plate and she was hit with the fine, which she says is “completely excessive”. 

A police officer told Blick they had no discretion with littering fines and were bound to treat everyone the same. 

