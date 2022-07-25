For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
14 mistakes foreigners make on moving to Switzerland
With 25 percent of the population foreign, Switzerland is clearly a major target destination for people from abroad. That said, there are some common errors and challenges to be aware of. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 25 July 2022 09:16 CEST
Switzerland's work lunch drinking culture can take a bit of getting used to. There are several ways to save money on Swiss trains. Photo by alevision.co on Unsplash
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Verdict: How much should you tip in Switzerland and should you tip at all?
Whether you're visiting Switzerland or you've been living here for years, working out the tipping rules can be difficult. We asked our readers to give us the lowdown on tipping culture in Switzerland.
Published: 22 July 2022 15:55 CEST
