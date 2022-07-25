For members
JOBS
FACT CHECK: How accurate are the ‘five reasons not to move to Switzerland’?
Under the tagline ‘money isn’t everything’, a southern German newspaper recently caused a stir by publishing ‘five reasons you shouldn’t move to Switzerland’ for work. What are the five points - and are they accurate?
Published: 25 July 2022 16:01 CEST
Is moving to Switzerland for work worth it? Photo by Stephen Leonardi on Unsplash
For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
14 mistakes foreigners make on moving to Switzerland
With 25 percent of the population foreign, Switzerland is clearly a major target destination for people from abroad. That said, there are some common errors and challenges to be aware of. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 25 July 2022 09:16 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments