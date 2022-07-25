Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Slight relief on the weather front, why the Swiss are not too worried about inflation and other news in Switzerland on Monday.

Published: 25 July 2022 07:42 CEST
The level of Rhine in Basel is too low for heavy oil tankers.Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Weather: this week could bring a bit of relief from extreme heat

While hot weather will continue this week, temperatures will likely not exceed 30 degrees, the seven-day forecast by MeteoNews indicates.

In fact, according to this weather service, temperatures could drop to high to mid-20s — much more reasonable for the season.

It may also get cooler at high altitudes at last: while the zero-degree line during heatwaves usually lies between 4,000 and 4,500 metres, it is currently at an altitude of 5,000 metres.

The Swiss are less worried about inflation than their neighbours

Only one in seven Swiss are making major purchases now to avoid future price increases, while one in four Germans and Austrians are rushing to buy more things to beat the rising inflation.

These are the results of a new study by online retailer Digitec Galaxus, which sought to find out which of the three countries is worried the least and most about inflation.

Only 14.3 percent of Swiss respondents said inflation is source of worry to them, compared to 27.4 percent of Germans and 27.9 percent of Austrians.

The survey noted that the reason for the difference in the “worry level” is that Switzerland’s inflation rate ((3.4 percent in June) is much lower than in neighbour nations — where it is hovering between 7 and 8 percent.

Drought complicates oil supply to Switzerland

Lower water levels in Swiss rivers, including the Rhine, impacts oil shipments, according to the Federal Office for Economic Supply (OFAE), which said that cargo ships can’t be as heavy as usual and “the loading capacity of the ships had to be reduced drastically”.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the country will be faced with drought-driven oil shortage.

In order to guarantee the supply of oil, the OFAE has decided to temporarily reduce the mandatory reserves of petroleum products by 245,000 cubic metres until the beginning of September 2022.

This quantity corresponds to around 6.5 percent of all the compulsory reserves set by the government, or around 25 percent of monthly sales”, OFAE) said.

Switzerland urged to boycott Russian gold

Last week, the European Union announced new sanctions against Russia, notably targeting its gold exports. Though Switzerland is complying with all other sanctions adopted by the EU, there have been reports that gold imports have increased sharply in recent months.

“The Federal Council must now also send a strong signal by imposing an embargo on Russian gold”, said a humanitarian organisation  Swissaid in a press release, adding that “it is only through these measures that Switzerland “will be able to avoid any risk of financing the war through the gold trade”.

However, the Federal Council is currently on summer break and will not resume its activities, or make any decisions, until August 17th.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at  [email protected] 

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Geneva gets high marks for its trees, cows get their water — this and other Swiss news in our roundup this Friday.

Published: 22 July 2022 08:17 CEST
Train timetable changes between Lausanne and Bern

The well-frequented line between the two cities will be impacted by the “major track and infrastructure maintenance work” on 4.5 kilometers of track between the stations of Fribourg and Düdingen, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) announced on Thursday.

The works will begin on August 20th and last until October 30th, causing several timetable changes on the Lausanne–Bern line, as well as in the Fribourg area, on main and regional routes.

“SBB is aware of the temporary change in habits that this work will entail for customers”, the company said, recommending that passengers stay up-to-date by visiting the website dedicated specifically to this project.

Geneva ranked one of the world’s ‘greenest’ cities

The heatwave that started in June and is still continuing has highlighted the need for shady “urban forests” — places in cities where tall trees create a “green canopy” and keep the area cooler.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States has surveyed 30 cities around the world, where Geneva has a comfortable upper-middle place.

As The Local reported, Geneva, along with Zurich and other Swiss cities, is creating green areas to counteract the heat bubbles; 21 percent of the most populated zones in the city have these kind of canopies, with the objective to increase this coverage to at least 25 percent by 2030.

Property market is easing in the Lake Geneva region

Along with the Zurich area, Geneva and the nearby region of Vaud have the highest property and rental costs in Switzerland, with prices rarely budging downward.

Now, however, the trend is reversing, even if slightly, according to new data from the Federal Housing Office (OFL).

The market is more balanced in other Swiss regions, OFL reported.

This is particularly the case in both northwestern and eastern parts of Switzerland and, to a lesser degree, in the Mittelland cantons of Bern, Fribourg, Jura, Neuchâtel, and Solothurn.

Helicopters deliver water to thirsty cows

The drought is impacting also some difficult-to-access pastures in the Gruyère region, where helicopters are now hauling water to parched cows.

This mission is of top importance as bovines react to thirst by “displaying nervousness”, said Frédéric Ménétrey, director of the local Chamber of Agriculture.

Helicopters lower buckets full of water onto the pastures where farmers distribute them to cattle.

Gruyère’s cows are particularly important to the region, as they provide  the milk used to make the eponymous cheese.

This story has a sense of déjà-vu: in 2015, Swiss army helicopters flew into France to “steal” water from a local lake to quench the thirst of cows on the Swiss side of the border.

And a somewhat similar scenario played out in 2018, when army helicopters actually airlifted old and injured cattle, one by one, to bring them to lower pastures.

This is a video of the operation:

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

