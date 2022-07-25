For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Slight relief on the weather front, why the Swiss are not too worried about inflation and other news in Switzerland on Monday.
Published: 25 July 2022 07:42 CEST
The level of Rhine in Basel is too low for heavy oil tankers.Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Geneva gets high marks for its trees, cows get their water — this and other Swiss news in our roundup this Friday.
Published: 22 July 2022 08:17 CEST
