Reader question: Do people really swim to work in Zurich?
Whether you live in Zurich or not, you may have heard stories of people swimming to work (at least in the summer months). Is it true - and how easy is it?
Published: 26 July 2022 17:27 CEST
Urban swimming in the Limmat, Zurich's main river. Photo by Bö Benkö on Unsplash
Verdict: The downsides of Zurich you should be aware of before moving
Switzerland’s economic engine. Superb public transport. Perhaps the safest and cleanest metropolis in Europe. It can appear that Zurich has it all. But there are of course some downsides. Here's what our Zurich-based readers told us.
Published: 21 July 2022 13:16 CEST
