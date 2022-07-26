For members
SWISS NATIONAL DAY
Why most of the country will celebrate without fireworks this Swiss National Day
The night sky on Swiss National Day this Monday will look a little different this year in much of Switzerland. Here’s why.
Published: 26 July 2022 15:58 CEST
Fireworks are seen behind the village of Cully on the shore of Lake Geneva during the commemoration of Swiss National Day, on August 1, 2018. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
CLIMATE CRISIS
How climate change is creating disputes on the Swiss-Italian border
The climate change-induced melting of glaciers is moving Switzerland's borders, leading to new disputes over land and buildings.
Published: 26 July 2022 13:01 CEST
