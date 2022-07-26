For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
New rules for August 1st celebrations, refund of scammed money, and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 26 July 2022 08:09 CEST
This year's National Day may have to be celebrated without fireworks.
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Slight relief on the weather front, why the Swiss are not too worried about inflation and other news in Switzerland on Monday.
Published: 25 July 2022 07:42 CEST
