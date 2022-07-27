For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SWITZERLAND
Everything that changes in Switzerland in August 2022
From ban on fireworks and new Covid testing rules, to uncertain weather: this is what August will look like in Switzerland.
Published: 27 July 2022 11:50 CEST
A Swiss flag floats in Rutli meadow, considered as the birthplace of Switzerland. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SWITZERLAND
Everything that changes in Switzerland in July 2022
Same-sex marriage, new rules for cars, and music festivals: this is what's in store for Switzerland in July.
Published: 27 June 2022 15:07 CEST
Updated: 3 July 2022 10:13 CEST
Updated: 3 July 2022 10:13 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments