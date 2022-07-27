Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

More cancelled flights, Covid cases are dropping, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 27 July 2022 08:08 CEST
Lufthansa strike is causing disruptions to summer travel. Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP

Lufthansa strike to affect flights to and from Switzerland

A strike today by the ground crew of the German airline, a codeshare partner and parent company of SWISS, will disrupt a dozen flights leaving from and scheduled to arrive in Switzerland.

A total of 12 flights will be cancelled on the Zurich to Düsseldorf and Geneva to Frankfurt routes. Flights to Munich will also be impacted.

As Frankfurt is a major connection hub for long-haul flights, SWISS recommends rebooking for another day.

“Should you still take your flight to Frankfurt or Munich without a confirmed alternative for the onward flight, there is a risk that you will not be able to continue your journey there for several hours or days ” SWISS said.

READ MORE : Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

Covid cases are declining in Switzerland — at last

After steadily rising throughout June and July, the summer wave of Omicron and its sub-variants is slowing down, according to data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

The number of new weekly cases peaked at more than 56,000 in mid-July but dropped to 37,738 yesterday.

The summer outbreak — if indeed it is now easing — has not reached the proportions predicted by some health experts: Tanja Stadler, the former head of the Covid-19 Task Force, said that more than 1 million people in Switzerland would catch the virus during July and August, which means over 80,000 new contaminations per week.

 READ MORE : ‘Over a million people’ in Switzerland could be infected with Covid this summer

Swiss concert ordered to stop due to “cultural appropriation”

Swiss media reported on Tuesday an incident that happened recently in Bern: a local reggae group called Lauwarm was performing at the Brasserie Lorraine restaurant when customers started to complain that the musicians, all of whom are white, wore Jamaican-style dreadlocks.

Since some guests were bothered by this “cultural appropriation” — a term which means dressing up as someone from another culture, usually taken as a sign of racism — the restaurant owner cancelled the concert mid-way.

“We don’t find that members of the band or white people are automatically racist, but we take seriously the comments about any form of discrimination”, the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page.

Band leader Dominik Plummettaz responded by saying that cutting the performance short “was extremely uncomfortable for us”, adding that those who didn’t like their dreadlocks could have left.

“Just because we wear Rastas, we are not racists”, he said.

This is why some Swiss trains stink of rotten eggs

A number of passengers riding Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) have complained recently about a nauseating stench which permeates some trains.

Upon investigation, the source of the rotten-egg smell has been identified as emanating from the toilets.

It seems that the toilet sanitation treatment system uses certain bacteria, which are now insufficient to cope with the increase in the number of passengers.

However, the processes are now on the right track.  “SBB employees are adding many fresh bacteria” to the toilets, the company said, adding that it may nevertheless take a while before the stench disappears for good.

READ MORE: How the heatwave has impacted train travel in Switzerland
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New rules for August 1st celebrations, refund of scammed money, and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 26 July 2022 08:09 CEST
August 1st could be without fireworks in many parts of Switzerland

Due to high temperatures and persisting drought, a number of cantons and municipalities have banned the traditional fireworks on their territory, extending the ban to open fires as well.

Among them are, to date, Graubünden, Ticino, Thurgau, Schaffhausen, Solothurn, Uri, Glarus, Vaud, Valais, Neuchâtel, and Fribourg.

Certain Zurich municipalities have prohibited this practice as well.

If your canton or commune has introduced such bans you have been notified with a flyer deposited in your mailbox.

READ MORE: Body stress, drought and borders: How the heatwave affects Switzerland  

Flixtrain plans to connect Zurich and Munich

After launching its 10-franc-one-way fare from Berlin to Basel in June, the German low-cost transport provider Flixtrain is eyeing its next route, between Munich and Zurich.

“We are already seeing an extremely strong demand”, Flixtrain CEO Matthias Müller said.

However, the new line will not go into service anytime soon, as currently Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) have the monopoly over the rail network and also because the Transport Staff Union has complained about Flixtrain’s possible wage dumping — a charge that Müller denies.

READ MORE: Basel to Berlin for 10 francs: Flixtrain expands to Switzerland
 

Heatwave changes travel habits of Swiss tourists

Mediterranean nations have long been favourite holiday destinations of Swiss tourists, but their travel behaviour has changed due the heatwave.

A new study cited by Swiss media shows that while in the past many Swiss spent their summer vacations on islands like Mallorca, Crete and Cyprus, the preference for these destinations “has now shifted towards fall”, according to Swiss tour operator Kuoni.

Because of intense heat in Europe, Swiss tourists “are slowly but surely turning to cooler regions”, in the summer, Kuoni added.

US consumer protection agency to refund Swiss victims of fraud

In the past years, US company Next-Gen has deceived millions of people all over the world, including in Switzerland, with its sweepstakes scams.

The scheme involved the promise of a large cash prize in exchange for a comparatively small fee paid in advance, but nobody received any prizes.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has notified the Swiss Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) that some of the money paid to Next-Gen fraudsters will be refunded.

The FTC will be contacting victims of the scam in Switzerland in the coming months, in order to process these refunds. The deadline to claim the refund is October 17, 2022.

More information on the refund programme can be found on the FTC’s website.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

