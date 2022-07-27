For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
More cancelled flights, Covid cases are dropping, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.
Published: 27 July 2022 08:08 CEST
Lufthansa strike is causing disruptions to summer travel. Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
New rules for August 1st celebrations, refund of scammed money, and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 26 July 2022 08:09 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments