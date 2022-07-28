Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Another Alpine resort closes to summer skiing, Swiss banks to divulge undeclared assets, and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.

Published: 28 July 2022 08:08 CEST
Uncle Sam is hunting for undeclared US assets parked isnSwiss banks. Photo: Pixabay

Heatwave: Zermatt closes its slopes

Some of Switzerland’s high-mountain slopes, which used to offer all-year skiing, are now out of commission due to lack of snow.

After Saas-Fee, which recently closed most of its slopes to tourists, another Valais resort, Zermatt, will shut down its ski lifts tomorrow due to high temperatures that melted much of the snow cover .

“The challenges already caused by the lack of snow for the technical maintenance of transport facilities and the tracks are becoming increasingly significant and can no longer be fully mastered,” according to Zermatt Bergbahnen, the company operating local ski lifts.

READ MORE : Why Switzerland’s glaciers are melting faster than usual this summer
 

Switzerland will not join the European energy rationing plan

EU countries want to voluntarily consume 15 percent less gas from August 1st until March 31st, 2023 to prevent a shortage.

Switzerland, however, is not part of this plan. The reason, according to the Energy Ministry,  is that the country’s economic supply law prohibits initiating a reduction in gas consumption before a shortage situation actually arises.

The issue that is widely debated right now is who will have priority to gas supply in case of scarcity. Authorities already said that private households and healthcare facilities would continue to be supplied with gas, whereas businesses would have to restrict their use.

READ MORE: ‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortage
 

Swiss banks will reveal client information to the United States

In its on-going hunt for possible tax evaders in Switzerland, the US tax administration, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), obtained information from Swiss authorities about accounts in 25 Swiss banks.

These accounts belong to American customers, both in the US and Switzerland, who had not given their permission for the Swiss banks to divulge their account information to the IRS, as required under the “Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act” (FATCA) agreement, which Switzerland signed with the United States.

READ MORE : How to open a bank account in Switzerland
 

Four Swiss universities join EU alliances

Although Switzerland is not part of the European Union, the Universities of Basel, Geneva, Lausanne and Zurich have been given the green light to take part in the EU initiative aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of higher education.

The University of Zurich will participate in the “Una Europa” alliance, which focuses on research on data science, artificial intelligence, materials design, and engineering. “Una Europa” is one of the largest alliances, alongside CIVIS2 (of which the University of Lausanne is a member) and EPICUR (University of Basel).

The “ICORE” alliance, with which the University of Geneva is associated, offers a common training programme teaching related to digital transformation.

Participation in this European initiative is important for Switzerland because “s country like ours must invest in the training of its researchers to remain competitive on an international scale,” according to Olivier Tschopp, director of Movetia, Swiss agency in charge of promoting research exchanges.

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

More cancelled flights, Covid cases are dropping, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 27 July 2022 08:08 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Lufthansa strike to affect flights to and from Switzerland

A strike today by the ground crew of the German airline, a codeshare partner and parent company of SWISS, will disrupt a dozen flights leaving from and scheduled to arrive in Switzerland.

A total of 12 flights will be cancelled on the Zurich to Düsseldorf and Geneva to Frankfurt routes. Flights to Munich will also be impacted.

As Frankfurt is a major connection hub for long-haul flights, SWISS recommends rebooking for another day.

“Should you still take your flight to Frankfurt or Munich without a confirmed alternative for the onward flight, there is a risk that you will not be able to continue your journey there for several hours or days ” SWISS said.

READ MORE : Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

Covid cases are declining in Switzerland — at last

After steadily rising throughout June and July, the summer wave of Omicron and its sub-variants is slowing down, according to data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

The number of new weekly cases peaked at more than 56,000 in mid-July but dropped to 37,738 yesterday.

The summer outbreak — if indeed it is now easing — has not reached the proportions predicted by some health experts: Tanja Stadler, the former head of the Covid-19 Task Force, said that more than 1 million people in Switzerland would catch the virus during July and August, which means over 80,000 new contaminations per week.

 READ MORE : ‘Over a million people’ in Switzerland could be infected with Covid this summer

Swiss concert ordered to stop due to “cultural appropriation”

Swiss media reported on Tuesday an incident that happened recently in Bern: a local reggae group called Lauwarm was performing at the Brasserie Lorraine restaurant when customers started to complain that the musicians, all of whom are white, wore Jamaican-style dreadlocks.

Since some guests were bothered by this “cultural appropriation” — a term which means dressing up as someone from another culture, usually taken as a sign of racism — the restaurant owner cancelled the concert mid-way.

“We don’t find that members of the band or white people are automatically racist, but we take seriously the comments about any form of discrimination”, the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page.

Band leader Dominik Plummettaz responded by saying that cutting the performance short “was extremely uncomfortable for us”, adding that those who didn’t like their dreadlocks could have left.

“Just because we wear Rastas, we are not racists”, he said.

This is why some Swiss trains stink of rotten eggs

A number of passengers riding Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) have complained recently about a nauseating stench which permeates some trains.

Upon investigation, the source of the rotten-egg smell has been identified as emanating from the toilets.

It seems that the toilet sanitation treatment system uses certain bacteria, which are now insufficient to cope with the increase in the number of passengers.

However, the processes are now on the right track.  “SBB employees are adding many fresh bacteria” to the toilets, the company said, adding that it may nevertheless take a while before the stench disappears for good.

READ MORE: How the heatwave has impacted train travel in Switzerland
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

