For members
DRIVING
What costs do drivers face in Switzerland and where might you pay more?
From parking fees to motor vehicle taxes, owning a car in Switzerland can be quite expensive. These are some of the charges you should budget for.
Published: 28 July 2022 11:35 CEST
Parking, and other car-related costs, can be expensive. Image by Florian Pircher from Pixabay
For members
ZURICH
Swiss employers to reinstate working from home in winter in event of gas shortages
Just a few months after the Covid working-from-home requirement was scrapped, some Swiss companies have said they will reintroduce it to save money on heating.
Published: 19 July 2022 12:03 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments