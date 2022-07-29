For members
Reader question: Is Barclays closing bank accounts of Swiss-based Brits?
UK nationals living across Europe have begun to receive letters from their bank telling them that their accounts will be closed, in an apparent post-Brexit change. Will the same apply in Switzerland?
Published: 29 July 2022 12:55 CEST
i guess everyone will be switching to Transferwise (now known as Wise). I’ve been using it for years as an American, and is just the easiest and cheapest way to receive funds.
This is not new news! Barclays contacted me over a year ago, and told me that I could not register my UK bank account to a French address, and that unless I provided a UK address, then the account would be closed. I provided a UK address.
It appears that to date they have done this for changes in status, and that now they are doing it for everyone.
Yet another example of UK banks demonstrating zero customer service, and having a total focus on cost, cost, cost.
So is there any way too have a uk bank account?