MONEY

Reader question: Is Barclays closing bank accounts of Swiss-based Brits?

UK nationals living across Europe have begun to receive letters from their bank telling them that their accounts will be closed, in an apparent post-Brexit change. Will the same apply in Switzerland?

Published: 29 July 2022 12:55 CEST
Customers of Barclays Bank who are living in Europe have been receiving letters telling them that their UK accounts will be closed by the end of the year. There appears not to be an option to register for a different account.

Numerous readers of The Local have contacted us to report receiving either letters or messages in their online banking telling them that their accounts would be closed because of their residency.

However, the widespread closures look set to avoid Swiss-based Brits at this stage, as Switzerland is not a member of the European Economic Area (EEA). 

The changes have been targeted at Brits living in EEA countries. This includes all European Union countries and every EFTA country other than Switzerland. 

A spokesperson for Barclays told The Local on Friday, July 29th, that the bank was “currently only writing to customers within the EEA”. 

Here’s what you need to know. 

What is Barclay’s doing?

The closures have been announced for Brits based in the EEA in recent weeks. 

Customers are being given six months to make alternative arrangements. The changes affect all personal current accounts or savings accounts, but do not affect ISAs, loans or mortgages.

A Barclays spokesperson told The Local:As a ring fenced bank, our Barclays UK products are designed for customers within the UK.”

“We will no longer be offering services to personal current account or savings customers (excluding ISAs) within the European Economic Area. We are contacting impacted customers to give them advance notice of this decision and outline the next steps they need to take.”  

Many UK nationals who live abroad maintain at least one UK bank account, sometimes just for savings but others use their accounts regularly to receive income such as pensions or income from rental property or – for remote workers – to receive income for work done in the UK.

Not having a UK bank account can make financial transactions in the UK more complicated or incur extra banking fees.

Since Brexit, the UK banking sector no longer has access to the ‘passporting’ system which allows banks to operate in multiple EU countries without having to apply for a separate banking licence for each country.

And it seems that many UK high street banks are deciding that the extra paperwork is not worth the hassle and are withdrawing completely from certain EU markets. 

 
What is the situation in Switzerland?

As it stands, Brits based in Switzerland with Barclays accounts will be OK for the meantime, as the closures only impact those in EEA countries. 

However, a Barclays spokesperson told The Local that their accounts were designed for people living in the UK. 

“As a UK ring fenced bank, our Barclays UK products are designed for customers within the UK and we continue to review the services we offer to retail customers outside of the UK.”

“If Barclays UK makes a decision to close accounts in any further countries, we will contact customers to give them advance notice of this decision and outline the next steps they need to take.”

Stay tuned to The Local for more updates on banking and living in Switzerland. 
 

  1. i guess everyone will be switching to Transferwise (now known as Wise). I’ve been using it for years as an American, and is just the easiest and cheapest way to receive funds.

  2. This is not new news! Barclays contacted me over a year ago, and told me that I could not register my UK bank account to a French address, and that unless I provided a UK address, then the account would be closed. I provided a UK address.
    It appears that to date they have done this for changes in status, and that now they are doing it for everyone.
    Yet another example of UK banks demonstrating zero customer service, and having a total focus on cost, cost, cost.

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

Reader question: Why must I pay for a Swiss TV license if I don’t watch TV?

Many foreigners moving to Switzerland are surprised (and not pleasantly so) to discover the expensive obligation to pay the annual television tax — regardless of whether they actually watch TV or even have one.

Published: 29 July 2022 11:11 CEST
To be fair, Switzerland is not the only country on the face of the earth that requires each household to pay this fee — for instance, the UK, Germany, France, and a number of other nations have some form of TV licenses as well.

In Switzerland, you are required to pay this tax once a year, which also includes any radios and computers in one’s house — basically, any and all devices that broadcast information.

So it doesn’t really matter whether you watch (or listen to) programmes on a TV set, your smartphone, tablet, or  computer; in all these cases, you are required by law to pay the fee.

The government outsources the collection process to a company called Serafe, which replaced the previous collector, Billag, in 2019.

This money is being used to subsidise the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, a public media company, and a range of private regional radio and TV stations.

According to Serafe, “without the radio and television fee, it would not be possible to provide a high-quality public service in the field of electronic media. Numerous radio and television broadcasters in all four language regions of Switzerland are funded by your fee. The federal government determines how much of the radio and television fee goes to the individual stations”.

How much is the fee?

The pleasure of watching your favourite TV show doesn’t come cheap in Switzerland, but the good news is that, contrary to prices of most goods and services, which usually go up rather than down, the cost of a TV license actually dropped in the past few years.

And this is also one case where the amount you have to pay is not based on your canton of residence — a true rarity in Switzerland.

In 2018, the annual lump-sum tax was 451 francs per household, which dropped to 365 francs a year later. Then, in 2021, the price declined further, to 355 francs, where it remains to this day. However, the Swiss government announced in April 2022 that further reductions were being considered due to a surplus of funds, but this is still up in the air. 

The fee is the same regardless of the number of TV sets or radios you own, or even if you don’t own any at all.

The fee is also charged on a per household basis, meaning that a person living alone will need to pay the same amount as a sharehouse with four inhabitants. 

READ MORE : EXPLAINED: What you need to know about Switzerland’s TV licence

What happens if you don’t pay this license; will your TV be blocked?

No, this is not the way it works. However, this tax is mandatory — as other taxes are — so you have no choice in the matter.

The only way you could avoid these payments is if you qualify for an exemption under one of these criteria:

  • You are receiving supplementary AHV-IV benefits from the federal government, because your old-age or invalidity pension and other income are not sufficient to meet minimal living costs.
  • You live in a household without adequate reception, which means you can’t watch TV or listen to the radio due to to structural flaws of your house.
  • You live alone and are either deaf or blind. But if other people who live with you can hear and see, then the household is liable to pay the fee.
  • You or members of your family are diplomats or are employed at international organisations like the United Nations.
  • You receive social assistance. In this case, the license fee is already taken into account in the calculation of your benefits. 

More information about how to ask for an exemption, and other details about the TV license, can be found here.

Note, too, that this tax doesn’t cover the cost of any streaming services you may have, such as Netflix, Apple TV, and others.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s strangest taxes – and what happens if you don’t pay them

