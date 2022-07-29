For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Reader question: Why must I pay for a Swiss TV license if I don’t watch TV?
Many foreigners moving to Switzerland are surprised (and not pleasantly so) to discover the expensive obligation to pay the annual television tax — regardless of whether they actually watch TV or even have one.
Published: 29 July 2022 11:11 CEST
License to watch: Each household has to pay the TV tax. Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsp
For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Switzerland to legalise medicinal cannabis from Monday
Switzerland is set to legalise medical cannabis from Monday onwards, although recreational cannabis will remain illegal. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 28 July 2022 14:49 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments