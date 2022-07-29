Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Hot and dry weather expected to continue in August

Although regional showers are forecast for today, they will not dump enough water to counteract the drought, according to the official meteorological service, MeteoSwiss.

In fact, the current heatwave will resume tomorrow and temperatures are expected to “rise significantly and reach a scorching threshold on Tuesday”, MeteoSwiss expert Dean Gill said.

Meteorologists are predicting that hot and dry weather will persist throughout most of August.

Reminder: some cantons have banned fireworks on August 1st

High temperatures and on-going drought, as well as the heightened risk of forest fires, have forced a number of cantons and municipalities to forbid the traditional National Day firework displays on Monday, extending the ban to open fires as well.

To date, the ban is in place in Ticino, Valais, Graubünden, Uri, Solothurn, Thurgau, Vaud, Fribourg and Neuchâtel.

Fines for non-compliance with this regulation range between 100 and 20,000 francs, depending on the severity of the violation and the canton or municipality where the infraction takes place.

This page on the website of the Federal Office for the Environment shows where the danger of fires is highest right now.

Switzerland has the second most attractive job market in Europe

After Luxembourg, Switzerland is ranked as the most appealing country for foreign professionals, attracting significantly more skilled workers from abroad than it loses to emigration, according to a study by the job portal Indeed published on Thursday.

Almost two-thirds of foreign job seekers in Switzerland come from France, followed by Germans, who constitute 11 percent of the labour market.

This is where inflation ‘hurts’ Swiss consumers the most

The Comparis consumer price index has measured how people in Switzerland perceive rising prices, while also showing where inflation is most pronounced.

This survey, conducted together with the economic research centre of the Federal Polytechnic Institute (ETH) in Zurich, looks at “the price development of regularly consumed goods”, Comparis said.

The survey found that higher costs are most felt when purchasing fuel, which went up by 7.3 percent in June. Air travel increased by 5.1 percent, and groceries by 4.9 percent.

In a larger context, compared to the year 2000, fuel prices have risen by 6415 percent, air transport by 53.7 percent, and the cost of heating by a mind-boggling 174 percent.

