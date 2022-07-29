Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Heatwave and drought to continue in August, Switzerland is a magnet for foreign workers, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 29 July 2022 07:40 CEST
The heatwave is set to continue, as is drought. Photo: Peter Fazekas on Pexels

Hot and dry weather expected to continue in August

Although regional showers are forecast for today, they will not dump enough water to counteract the drought, according to the official meteorological service, MeteoSwiss.

In fact, the current heatwave will resume tomorrow and temperatures are expected to “rise significantly and reach a scorching threshold on Tuesday”, MeteoSwiss expert Dean Gill said.

Meteorologists are predicting that hot and dry weather will persist throughout most of August.

Reminder: some cantons have banned fireworks on August 1st

High temperatures and on-going drought, as well as the heightened risk of forest fires, have forced a number of cantons and municipalities to forbid the traditional National Day firework displays on Monday, extending the ban to open fires as well.

To date, the ban is in place in Ticino, Valais, Graubünden, Uri, Solothurn, Thurgau, Vaud, Fribourg and Neuchâtel.

Fines for non-compliance with this regulation range between 100 and 20,000 francs, depending on the severity of the violation and the canton or municipality where the infraction takes place.

This page on the website of the Federal Office for the Environment shows where the danger of fires is highest right now.

READ MORE: Why most of the country will celebrate without fireworks this Swiss National Day
 

Switzerland has the second most attractive job market in Europe

After Luxembourg, Switzerland is ranked as the most appealing country for foreign professionals, attracting significantly more skilled workers from abroad than it loses to emigration, according to a study by the job portal Indeed published on Thursday.

Almost two-thirds of foreign job seekers in Switzerland come from France, followed by Germans, who constitute 11 percent of the labour market.

READ MORE: Switzerland sees increase in number of foreign workers

This is where inflation ‘hurts’ Swiss consumers the most

The Comparis consumer price index has measured how people in Switzerland perceive rising prices, while also showing where inflation is most pronounced.

This survey, conducted together with the economic research centre of the Federal Polytechnic Institute (ETH) in Zurich, looks at “the price development of regularly consumed goods”, Comparis said.  

The survey found that higher costs are most felt when purchasing fuel, which went up by 7.3 percent in June. Air travel increased by 5.1 percent, and groceries by 4.9 percent.

In a larger context, compared to the year 2000, fuel prices have risen by 6415 percent, air transport by 53.7 percent, and the cost of heating by a mind-boggling 174 percent.

READ MORE: Cost of living: How you can beat Switzerland’s inflation blues?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Another Alpine resort closes to summer skiing, Swiss banks to divulge undeclared assets, and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.

Published: 28 July 2022 08:08 CEST
Updated: 28 July 2022 10:26 CEST
Heatwave: Zermatt closes its slopes

Some of Switzerland’s high-mountain slopes, which used to offer all-year skiing, are now out of commission due to lack of snow.

After Saas-Fee, which recently closed most of its slopes to tourists, another Valais resort, Zermatt, will shut down its ski lifts tomorrow due to high temperatures that melted much of the snow cover .

“The challenges already caused by the lack of snow for the technical maintenance of transport facilities and the tracks are becoming increasingly significant and can no longer be fully mastered,” according to Zermatt Bergbahnen, the company operating local ski lifts.

IN PICTURES: Swiss push for destruction of ‘eyesore’ abandoned ski resorts 

Switzerland will not join the European energy rationing plan

EU countries want to voluntarily consume 15 percent less gas from August 1st until March 31st, 2023 to prevent a shortage.

Switzerland, however, is not part of this plan. The reason, according to the Energy Ministry,  is that the country’s economic supply law prohibits initiating a reduction in gas consumption before a shortage situation actually arises.

The issue that is widely debated right now is who will have priority to gas supply in case of scarcity. Authorities already said that private households and healthcare facilities would continue to be supplied with gas, whereas businesses would have to restrict their use.

READ MORE: ‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortage

Swiss banks will reveal client information to the United States

In its on-going hunt for possible tax evaders in Switzerland, the US tax administration, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), obtained information from Swiss authorities about accounts in 25 Swiss banks.

These accounts belong to American customers, both in the US and Switzerland, who had not given their permission for the Swiss banks to divulge their account information to the IRS, as required under the “Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act” (FATCA) agreement, which Switzerland signed with the United States.

READ MORE : How to open a bank account in Switzerland

Four Swiss universities join EU alliances

Although Switzerland is not part of the European Union, the Universities of Basel, Geneva, Lausanne and Zurich have been given the green light to take part in the EU initiative aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of higher education.

The University of Zurich will participate in the “Una Europa” alliance, which focuses on research on data science, artificial intelligence, materials design, and engineering. “Una Europa” is one of the largest alliances, alongside CIVIS2 (of which the University of Lausanne is a member) and EPICUR (University of Basel).

The “ICORE” alliance, with which the University of Geneva is associated, offers a common training programme teaching related to digital transformation.

Participation in this European initiative is important for Switzerland because “s country like ours must invest in the training of its researchers to remain competitive on an international scale,” according to Olivier Tschopp, director of Movetia, Swiss agency in charge of promoting research exchanges.

