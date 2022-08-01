Read news from:
ENERGY

EXPLAINED: Why you should hold off on buying electric heaters in Switzerland

The soaring temperatures mean that heating might not be the first thing on your mind, but as the natural gas shortage is threatening Swiss households next winter, more people are purchasing electric heaters for their homes.

Published: 1 August 2022 10:48 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why you should hold off on buying electric heaters in Switzerland
Electric heaters are known as 'energy guzzlers' and their use could hurt the electricity grid in Switzerland. (Photo by Achudh Krishna on Unsplash)

Countries around Europe are preparing for the possibility of a difficult winter without Russian gas supply.

In Switzerland, many people are stocking up on electric radiators – Digitec Galaxus online retailer has recorded an explosion in sales of these devices — an increase of 370 percent in June compared to last year.

But if they are all used, there will be severe consequences for the domestic power supply, according to the SonntagsZeitung.

Michael Frank, director of the Association of Swiss Electric Companies (VSE), warns consumers that this rush will likely adversely affect the electricity supply.

If emergency electric heaters replace the gas heaters, “electricity consumption will increase massively when the situation is already tense,” he told the Swiss weekly paper.

Electric heaters are regarded as energy guzzlers, and there have been attempts to ban or phase them out, as The Local reported. Frank told SonntagsZeitung that using thousands of electric emergency heaters could “lead to a great instability for Switzerland’s energy balance”.

The VSE director fears electricity consumption will “increase massively” due to the use of the devices. “Then we would have a big problem not only with gas, but soon also electricity.”

Around 300,000 households in Switzerland are heated with gas and authorities are scrambling to find a way to deal with the projected gas shortages.

The Federal Office for State Supply (BWL) stated that the Federal Council would deal with this issue “soon.”

What is the situation looking like for winter?

Though the possibility that Swiss households will have to turn down the heat is not ruled out, the government wants to first switch from gas to oil and incentivise businesses to make the swap immediately.

In the event of an actual shortage, consumption restrictions may be ordered, such as restrictions on heating unoccupied buildings. In addition, the switching to biofuel could be imposed by ordinance, the authorities say.

If electricity shortages were to become severe, the Organisation for Electricity Supply in Extraordinary Situations (Ostral) would activate a four-step procedure, according to Ostral’s director, Lukas Küng.

As a first step, the Federal Council will call on the population (individuals and businesses alike) to voluntarily reduce their electricity consumption.

If this is not enough, consumption restrictions will be imposed. Among them would be the ban on operating ski lifts and limits on other infrastructures that use up a lot of electricity — for instance, reduction in public lighting and the public transport system.

In the worst-case scenario, “network operators will cyclically cut off power in some areas for a certain period,” Küng said.

UKRAINE

Why Switzerland refuses to take in injured Ukrainian soldiers

Despite considerable support for Ukraine and financial sanctions levied against Russia, the Swiss government will not take in and treat injured Ukrainian soldiers. Here’s why.

Published: 19 July 2022 13:55 CEST
Why Switzerland refuses to take in injured Ukrainian soldiers

Swiss government denied NATO’s request to take in Ukrainians injured in the war, Switzerland’s Tages-Anzeiger newspaper revealed on Monday.

The reason for the refusal: neutrality.

According to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), the 1949 Geneva Conventions, key documents in the international law of war, contain a special provision for neutral states.

The provision states that in the event a neutral country treats soldiers wounded in battle, it must ensure that they, “can no longer take part in war operations” — something that Switzerland has no say in.

The FDFA prefers to bring its aid directly to Ukraine, by supporting the hospitals there,  Tages-Anzeiger reported.

The history of Swiss neutrality

Along with cheese, chocolate and watches, neutrality ranks as one of Switzerland’s trademarks. 

While Switzerland is far from the world’s only neutral country, it is perhaps the best-known example. 

Switzerland adopted its position of “perpetual neutrality” after the last war in which it took part ended in 1815 with Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo. 

Throughout world wars and regional conflicts, Switzerland’s neutrality has been frequently tested but has remained a trademark of the Alpine nation’s foreign policy.  

