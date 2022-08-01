Read news from:
Austria
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Medical marijuana is now legal in Switzerland, expert advice against electric heaters, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 1 August 2022 08:03 CEST
This could be the only environmentally friendly way to keep warm in your house next winter. Photo by Alex Padurariu on Unsplash

Reminder: Ban on fireworks, open fires in parts of Switzerland today

While firework displays as well as bonfires are a traditional part of the National Day celebrations, which the Swiss mark today, this year is different.

Because of the on-going heatwave and the drought it created, a number of cantons and municipalities in Switzerland have either issued total bans or partial restrictions against fireworks and open fires.

This article outlines what bans are in place where:

Where are fireworks banned on Swiss National Day and where are they permitted?

Switzerland legalises medicinal marijuana

Starting today, the Swiss government is authorising the use of cannabis for medical purposes.

This means patients who have a prescription from a doctor  will no longer have to seek special permission from the health ministry to obtain this drug, as was the case previously.

The government “intends to facilitate access to cannabis for medical use for patients”, as the previous process involved “tedious administrative procedures”, the ministry said. “Sick people must be able to access these medicines without excessive bureaucracy.”

Recreational cannabis, however, remains illegal.

READ MORE: Switzerland to legalise medicinal cannabis from Monday

New rules for Covid testing in Zurich

Starting today, new criteria will apply to testing centres and pharmacies in the canton of Zurich.

Nasal swabs for rapid antigen and PCR tests can now only be carried out by personnel with basic medical training, including medical students and pharmacy assistants.

Prior to August 1st, other people were also authorised to perform these tests after receiving appropriate training.

This is why you should not rush to buy electric heaters

As the natural gas shortage is threatening Swiss households next winter, an increasing number of people are purchasing electric heaters for their homes.

In fact, Digitec Galaxus online retailer has recorded an explosion in sales of these devices — an increase of 370 percent in June compared to the same period last year.

However, Michael Frank, director of the Association of Swiss Electric Companies, is warning consumers that this rush is likely to have adverse consequences for the electricity supply.

If the gas heaters are replaced by emergency electric heaters, “electricity consumption will increase massively, when the situation is already tense”, he said.

READ MORE: ‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortage
 

Which cabinet members do Swiss like the most (and least)?

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter got the highest rating from respondents to a new survey by Sotomo research institute published in Swiss media on Sunday.

Economy Minister Guy Parmelin comes second, just ahead of Defense Minister Viola Amherd in third place, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer (4), Interior Minister Alain Berset (5), and Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga (6).

Foreign Affairs Minister and the current Swiss president Ignazio Cassis got the lowest score, mostly due to contradictory statements and actions regarding Switzerland’s stance on sanctions against Moscow

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Heatwave and drought to continue in August, Switzerland is a magnet for foreign workers, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 29 July 2022 07:40 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Hot and dry weather expected to continue in August

Although regional showers are forecast for today, they will not dump enough water to counteract the drought, according to the official meteorological service, MeteoSwiss.

In fact, the current heatwave will resume tomorrow and temperatures are expected to “rise significantly and reach a scorching threshold on Tuesday”, MeteoSwiss expert Dean Gill said.

Meteorologists are predicting that hot and dry weather will persist throughout most of August.

Reminder: some cantons have banned fireworks on August 1st

High temperatures and on-going drought, as well as the heightened risk of forest fires, have forced a number of cantons and municipalities to forbid the traditional National Day firework displays on Monday, extending the ban to open fires as well.

To date, the ban is in place in Ticino, Valais, Graubünden, Uri, Solothurn, Thurgau, Vaud, Fribourg and Neuchâtel.

Fines for non-compliance with this regulation range between 100 and 20,000 francs, depending on the severity of the violation and the canton or municipality where the infraction takes place.

This page on the website of the Federal Office for the Environment shows where the danger of fires is highest right now.

READ MORE: Why most of the country will celebrate without fireworks this Swiss National Day
 

Switzerland has the second most attractive job market in Europe

After Luxembourg, Switzerland is ranked as the most appealing country for foreign professionals, attracting significantly more skilled workers from abroad than it loses to emigration, according to a study by the job portal Indeed published on Thursday.

Almost two-thirds of foreign job seekers in Switzerland come from France, followed by Germans, who constitute 11 percent of the labour market.

READ MORE: Switzerland sees increase in number of foreign workers

This is where inflation ‘hurts’ Swiss consumers the most

The Comparis consumer price index has measured how people in Switzerland perceive rising prices, while also showing where inflation is most pronounced.

This survey, conducted together with the economic research centre of the Federal Polytechnic Institute (ETH) in Zurich, looks at “the price development of regularly consumed goods”, Comparis said.  

The survey found that higher costs are most felt when purchasing fuel, which went up by 7.3 percent in June. Air travel increased by 5.1 percent, and groceries by 4.9 percent.

In a larger context, compared to the year 2000, fuel prices have risen by 64.15 percent, air transport by 53.7 percent, and the cost of heating by a mind-boggling 174 percent.

READ MORE: Cost of living: How you can beat Switzerland’s inflation blues?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

