For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Medical marijuana is now legal in Switzerland, expert advice against electric heaters, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 1 August 2022 08:03 CEST
This could be the only environmentally friendly way to keep warm in your house next winter. Photo by Alex Padurariu on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Heatwave and drought to continue in August, Switzerland is a magnet for foreign workers, and other news in our roundup on Friday.
Published: 29 July 2022 07:40 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments