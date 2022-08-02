For members
ENERGY
MAP: Which Swiss cities will be most impacted by a gas shortage this winter?
With Switzerland facing the possibility of a gas shortage this winter the government is warning people to lower their energy consumption - but certain cities are more heavily dependant on gas than others.
Published: 2 August 2022 11:06 CEST
Lucerne is one of the Swiss cities that could be most affected by a gas shortage in winter (Photo by Simerpreet Cheema on Unsplash)
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Myth-busters: Five things about Switzerland you should not believe
From dodgy bankers to cuckoo clocks, William Tell to Swiss soldiers, Switzerland is a country where myths and stereotypes abound. We separate the facts from the fiction.
Published: 1 August 2022 12:05 CEST
