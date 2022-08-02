For members
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
Switzerland revokes citizenship for ‘unfair and deceptive behaviour’
A woman who gained a Swiss passport through marriage has had her citizenship revoked after she divorced - just one of the reasons that Swiss nationality can be removed from foreigners.
Published: 2 August 2022 10:46 CEST
Under certain circumstances, Swiss citizenship can be revoked. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
For members
SWISS GERMAN
TEST: Is your German good enough for Swiss citizenship?
If you are planning on becoming a Swiss citizen, you are going to need to be able to prove basic competency in German. Do your language skills cut it?
Published: 26 July 2022 12:08 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments