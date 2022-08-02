Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Putin sends Switzerland his "heartfelt wishes", chaos continues at some airports, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 2 August 2022 08:08 CEST
Russia’s president congratulates Switzerland on its National Day

Although Vladimir Putin is not exactly Switzerland’s favourite politician right now, and vice-versa, Russian president had nevertheless sent his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, “heartfelt wishes for the national holiday” on Monday.

The message is all the more surprising as the Russian embassy has repeatedly spread negative tweets about Switzerland since the country had adopted EU sanctions against the Kremllin.

These Swiss cities will be most impacted by gas shortage

The government has already warned the population that due to the imminent shortage of natural gas from Russia, Swiss households should prepare to lower the heat in their homes next winter.

However, the situation is expected to be even worse in cities where a high number of apartments are heated with gas.

For instance, in Solothurn 65 percent of residential buildings depend on gas for heating. That proportion is 60 percent in Biel, 55 percent in Lucerne, 51 percent in Zurich, 47 percent in Bern, and 43 percent in Basel.

And even though some households will suffer, authorities are urging people not to buy electric heaters, as The Local reported on Monday, because “electricity consumption will increase massively when the situation is already tense”.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why you should hold off on buying electric heaters in Switzerland

Know this before you travel: Brussels and Frankfurt are the “worst airports of the summer”

European airports are crumbling under the massive rush of tourists, with lost luggage, missed connections, and passengers stranded for hours.

Brussels and Frankfurt have recorded 72 and 68 percent of delays respectively, followed by Eindhoven (67), London Luton (66), Lisbon and Budapest (both 65), Paris Charles de Gaulle (62), Amsterdam (61), and Nice (60).

Swiss airports, on the other hand, are not doing too badly in comparison.

At Zurich, 46 percent of flights are behind schedule, and 40.5 percent at Geneva.  

READ MORE: Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August
 

UK workers snub Switzerland

Once a prime destination for British professionals, Switzerland has lost its popularity among UK residents, with more Britons now leaving Switzerland than arriving here.

According to industry experts as well as the British Embassy in Bern, among the reasons for this trend reversal is the complexity of Brexit-related paperwork that has to be filled out to obtain the right to work in Switzerland, along with the fact that the UK now has a shortage of qualified professionals, so more high-level jobs are available there.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Medical marijuana is now legal in Switzerland, expert advice against electric heaters, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 1 August 2022 08:03 CEST
Reminder: Ban on fireworks, open fires in parts of Switzerland today

While firework displays as well as bonfires are a traditional part of the National Day celebrations, which the Swiss mark today, this year is different.

Because of the on-going heatwave and the drought it created, a number of cantons and municipalities in Switzerland have either issued total bans or partial restrictions against fireworks and open fires.

This article outlines what bans are in place where:

Where are fireworks banned on Swiss National Day and where are they permitted?

Switzerland legalises medicinal marijuana

Starting today, the Swiss government is authorising the use of cannabis for medical purposes.

This means patients who have a prescription from a doctor  will no longer have to seek special permission from the health ministry to obtain this drug, as was the case previously.

The government “intends to facilitate access to cannabis for medical use for patients”, as the previous process involved “tedious administrative procedures”, the ministry said. “Sick people must be able to access these medicines without excessive bureaucracy.”

Recreational cannabis, however, remains illegal.

READ MORE: Switzerland to legalise medicinal cannabis from Monday

New rules for Covid testing in Zurich

Starting today, new criteria will apply to testing centres and pharmacies in the canton of Zurich.

Nasal swabs for rapid antigen and PCR tests can now only be carried out by personnel with basic medical training, including medical students and pharmacy assistants.

Prior to August 1st, other people were also authorised to perform these tests after receiving appropriate training.

This is why you should not rush to buy electric heaters

As the natural gas shortage is threatening Swiss households next winter, an increasing number of people are purchasing electric heaters for their homes.

In fact, Digitec Galaxus online retailer has recorded an explosion in sales of these devices — an increase of 370 percent in June compared to the same period last year.

However, Michael Frank, director of the Association of Swiss Electric Companies, is warning consumers that this rush is likely to have adverse consequences for the electricity supply.

If the gas heaters are replaced by emergency electric heaters, “electricity consumption will increase massively, when the situation is already tense”, he said.

READ MORE: ‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortage
 

Which cabinet members do Swiss like the most (and least)?

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter got the highest rating from respondents to a new survey by Sotomo research institute published in Swiss media on Sunday.

Economy Minister Guy Parmelin comes second, just ahead of Defense Minister Viola Amherd in third place, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer (4), Interior Minister Alain Berset (5), and Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga (6).

Foreign Affairs Minister and the current Swiss president Ignazio Cassis got the lowest score, mostly due to contradictory statements and actions regarding Switzerland’s stance on sanctions against Moscow

