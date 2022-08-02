For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Putin sends Switzerland his "heartfelt wishes", chaos continues at some airports, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 2 August 2022 08:08 CEST
Chaos continues at European airports. Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Medical marijuana is now legal in Switzerland, expert advice against electric heaters, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 1 August 2022 08:03 CEST
