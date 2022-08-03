Read news from:
Austria
LEARNING FRENCH

How to talk email, websites, social media and phone numbers in Swiss French

It's a very common experience to have to give out your phone number or email address in Switzerland, or take down the address of a website, so here's how to do this if you're in the French-speaking part of the country.

Published: 3 August 2022 12:31 CEST
Punctuation takes on crucial importance for internet activity. Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP

The correct names for punctuation marks used to be fairly low down on any French-learner’s list, but these days they are vital whenever you need to explain an email address, website or social media account.

Likewise if you want to talk about websites, or social media posts, there are some things that you need to know. 

Punctuation

Obviously punctuation points have their own names, and making sure you get the periods, dashes and underscores correct is vital to giving out account details. 

Full stop/period . point. Pronounced pwan, this is most commonly heard for Swiss websites or email addresses which end in. ch (pronounced pwan ce ash).

If you have a site that ends in .com you say ‘com’ as a word just as you would in English – pwan com.

At symbol @ Arobase – so for example the email address [email protected] would be jean pwan dupont arobas bluewin pwan ce ash.

Ampersand/and symbol & esperluette

Dash – tiret

Underscore _ tiret bas 

Forward slash / barre oblique

Upper case/capital lettersMajuscule (or lettre majuscule)

Lower caseminiscule

The following punctuation points are less common in email or web addresses, but worth knowing anyway:

Comma , virgule. In French a decimal point is indicated with a comma so two and a half would be 2,5 (deux virgule cinq)

Exclamation mark ! point d’exclamation – when you are writing in French you always leave a space between the final letter of the word and the exclamation mark – comme ça !

Question mark ? point d’interrogation – likewise, leave a space between the final character and a question mark 

Brackets/parentheses ( ) parenthèse

Quotation marks « » guillemets 

Numbers

If you need to give your phone number out, the key thing to know is that Swiss-French people pair the numbers in a phone number when speaking.

So say your number is 079 345 6780, in French you would say zero septante-neuf, trois-cents quarante-cinq, soixante-sept, huitante (zero seventy-nine, three hundred forty-five, sixty-seven, eighty ).

Mobile numbers in Switzerland  begin with 079 or 078 (zero septante-neuf or zero septante-huit).

Social media

If you want to give out your Twitter or Instagram handle, the chances are you might need to know some punctuation terms as described above.

Otherwise the good news is that a lot of English-language social media terms are used in Switzerland too.

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have the same names in Switzerland and have entered the language in other ways too, for example you might describe your dinner as très instagrammable – ie it’s photogenic and would look good on Instagram.

On Twitter you can suivre (follow), aimer (like) or retweet (take a wild guess). You’ll often hear the English words for these terms too, though pronounced with a French accent.

There is a French translation for hashtag – it’s dièse mot, but in reality hashtag is also very widely used.

Tech is one of those areas where new concepts come along so quickly that the English terms often get embedded into everyday use before the French-speakers can think up an alternative.

READ MORE: French-speaking Switzerland: Seven life hacks that will make you feel like a local

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

Five of the biggest challenges facing Switzerland right now

It might be rich and officially neutral, but that doesn't mean that Switzerland is immune to the problems facing Europe, from the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the climate crisis. These are the main challenges for the country right now.

Published: 3 August 2022 11:12 CEST
Five of the biggest challenges facing Switzerland right now

Many nations are now faced with the political and economic fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And, all things considered, in comparison to its neighbours and countries farther afield, Switzerland is not faring too badly.

Still, the normally sound and stable nation is nevertheless shaken by the events it has no control over as it is looking for immediate as well as longer-term solutions to the emerging challenges.

Energy crisis

This particular situation is multi-faceted since it impacts everything from the price of petrol to availability of natural gas for heating.

Natural gas meets about 15 percent of Switzerland’s energy requirements. It is used mostly for cooking and heating.

Though it buys most of this energy source through various European distribution channels, almost half of Switzerland’s supply — an estimated 47 percent — is of Russian origin. 

“We are not an island, so the war in Ukraine and the global energy crisis also affect Switzerland. In this context, there is no certainty about what awaits us”, said Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga.

There are growing concerns that Switzerland will face power outages this winter and that electricity will become scarce during the coldest months of 2022 and 2023.

The impending shortage would hit harder cities where  lot of homes are heated with gas.

For instance, in Solothurn, 65 percent of residential buildings depend on gas for heating. That proportion is 60 percent in Biel, 55 percent in Lucerne, 51 percent in Zurich, 47 percent in Bern, 46.2 percent in Geneva, and 43 percent in Basel.

READ MORE : MAP: Which Swiss cities will be most impacted by a gas shortage this winter?

Inflation

Switzerland’s inflation is typically lower than the rest of Europe’s and this time it is no different: at 3.4 percent, it is far below the 8.9 percent across the EU.

Still, the higher-than-usual-rate — up from only 0.7 percent at the same time in 2021 — is having repercussions on the already high cost of living; many common products and services, from gasoline and food to transportation, have become even more expensive in the past months.

READ MORE: Cost of living: How you can beat Switzerland's inflation blues?

Rising prices are also deterring Swiss consumers from making major purchases, according to a new survey by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) carried out in July.

If it continues, this reluctance to spend money would be bad not only for the retail industry, but also for the economy as whole.

Neutrality

Switzerland’s decision in early March to join the international sanctions imposed on Russia incited arguments that such a move was eroding the country’s policy of neutrality.

READ MORE : Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

Since then, there has been an ongoing and often heated debate about the future of Switzerland’s sovereignty and whether the notion of neutrality should be redefined in the changing world.

Some, like the conservative Swiss People’s Party (SVP), insist that the long-held tradition should be maintained at all costs, as “for more than 200 years, neutrality has saved us from bloody conflicts and has notably protected us from the horrors of the two world wars”.

Others, however, including Swiss president Ignazio Cassis, say neutrality should be more adaptable to current events — an approach that would allow Switzerland to continue to impose sanctions such as those against Russia and to organise joint military exercises with NATO and the EU on Swiss soil.

In fact, a recent survey of public opinion on foreign, security and defence policy issues shows that, in view of turmoil in Ukraine, an unprecedented 52 percent of residents favour moving Switzerland closer to NATO,

The opposing views will continue to fuel the debate in Switzerland about the future — and feasibility — of neutrality in today’s world.

READ MORE : NATO in, neutrality out: How the Ukraine invasion impacted Switzerland

Labour shortage

Switzerland’s employment market has bounced back well from the Covid pandemic, with many industries looking to hire skilled workers, but not finding them.

Why is this a challenge?

Simply because among the vacant positions are some essential professions that need to be filled quickly.

One case in point is a shortage of nurses.

Nearly all Swiss hospitals report shortage of nursing professionals, totalling about 7,500 vacant posts throughout the country, according to a new report by the employment platform Jobradar.

This clearly is a problem because when there are not enough healthcare professionals, the system can’t function properly. As a result, fewer patients can be treated, and some health establishments have had to postpone outpatient surgeries.

Heatwave, drought and glaciers

These problems are not related to the war in Ukraine as they are of environmental nature, but they raise a number of problems.

The intense and unrelenting (to date) heatwave is damaging to the crucial infrastructure, and lack of rain means that water levels in some of Switzerland’s lakes and rivers are below average values for the season.

The Beznau nuclear plant in Aargau, had to reduce its power recently as the temperature of the river Aare, which powers and cools the plant, is too warm. The maximum power is currently reduced by up to 50 percent.

Antonio Sommavilla, spokesperson for Axpo, Switzerland’s largest producer of renewable energy, indicated that a further power reduction at Beznau, or even the total shutdown of the plant, was possible due to the persistent heat. In such a case, Axpo would have to buy electricity on the international markets, he said.

Continued drought has also repercussions on agriculture, with many crops expected to be literally burned by heat and lack of water.

Railroad tracks are also impacted.

“Persistent temperatures of over 30 degrees can lead to what is known as track warping”, according to report in Swiss tabloid Blick. “Railway tracks expand, deform and become a safety hazard”.

The newspaper added that latest security checks carried out on the tracks have “discovered anomalies”.

The most irreversible damage, however, is wrought on Alpine glaciers.

It is a known fact that glaciers are already melting faster than usually due to global warming, but the most recent heatwave is speeding up this process and creating new challenges.

For instance, shrinking glaciers are shifting borders between Switzerland and Italy, and raising the usual zero-temperature level from just over 3,000 metres to an altitude of nearly 5,000  metres.

READ MORE: Why Switzerland's glaciers are melting faster than usual this summer
 

