Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

No relief from the heat, Covid cases are dropping, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 3 August 2022 07:29 CEST
There is a shortage of nurses In Swiss hospitals. Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels

Scorching temperatures continue in Switzerland this week

The heatwave is expected to continue throughout today and until Friday at least, with temperatures reaching 35C in the plains and more than 30C at an altitude of 1,000 m, according to MeteoNews weather service.

On Thursday, temps in some regions will soar to 36 or 37C, while the zero-degree limit will be at 4,800m.

Intense, 30C-plus heat will persist on Friday, though a few thunderstorms are expected in some areas. “That said, no real deterioration is in sight for probably at least 10 days and temperatures should remain high next week, only accentuating the already very marked drought”, MeteoNews noted.

READ MORE: Heatwaves close off classic Swiss and Italian Alpine hiking routes
 

Covid cases are declining

The number of new coronavirus infections is continuing to drop, according to new weekly data released by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Some 23,348 new cases were reported in a span of seven days, between July 26th and August 2nd — down from 37,738 cases recorded the week prior. This means, the number of new contaminations has fallen by 38.1 percent in this time period.

This FOPH chart shows the downward trend:

 And speaking of Covid…

Pfizer seeks Switzerland’s approval for its vaccine against Omicron

As the existing vaccines were conceived to combat the early coronavirus strains like Alpha and Delta, Omicron and its sub-variants are now dominant in Switzerland.

On Tuesday, Pfizer has sent a request to Switzerland’s drug regulatory agency, Swissmedic, to extend its existing authorisation to the manufacturer’s Omicron-adapted version of the vaccine.

Moderna has already submitted an application at the end of June for the approval of its own anti-Omicron vaccine.

“When a decision will be made will depend on the results of [clinical] trials, as well as quality data, which have not yet been released”, Swissmedic said.

The new vaccines are expected to be used for the second round of booster shots, with the rollout for general public to begin sometime in the fall.

READ MORE: Covid boosters not available in Switzerland until autumn

Medical emergency: Switzerland needs 7,500 nurses

While there are enough beds in Swiss hospitals, nurses are scarce. Nearly all hospitals report shortage of nursing professionals, totaling about  7,500 vacant posts throughout the country, according to a new report by the employment platform Jobradar.

As a result, fewer patients can be treated, and some health establishments have had to postpone outpatient surgeries.

A number of hospitals have even started to train nurses,  but this process “takes time. It doesn’t happen overnight”, Hélène Hertzog, the director of care at the Fribourg Hospital, told public broadcaster RTS.

Consumer sentiment in Switzerland  is down

Swiss consumers have a downbeat view of the general economic outlook, deterring them  from spending money on major purchases, according to a new survey by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) carried out in July.

The general hesitation to spend is now even higher than it was after the onset of the pandemic in April 2020, researchers reported, adding that “consumers are clearly expecting gloomier times ahead”.

“Rising prices are squeezing household budgets. Concern over the increasing cost of living is likely to be a major factor in the current reluctance to purchase big-ticket items”, the study found.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Putin sends Switzerland his "heartfelt wishes", chaos continues at some airports, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 2 August 2022 08:08 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Russia’s president congratulates Switzerland on its National Day

Although Vladimir Putin is not exactly Switzerland’s favourite politician right now, and vice-versa, Russian president had nevertheless sent his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, “heartfelt wishes for the national holiday” on Monday.

The message is all the more surprising as the Russian embassy has repeatedly spread negative tweets about Switzerland since the country had adopted EU sanctions against the Kremllin.

These Swiss cities will be most impacted by gas shortage

The government has already warned the population that due to the imminent shortage of natural gas from Russia, Swiss households should prepare to lower the heat in their homes next winter.

However, the situation is expected to be even worse in cities where a high number of apartments are heated with gas.

For instance, in Solothurn 65 percent of residential buildings depend on gas for heating. That proportion is 60 percent in Biel, 55 percent in Lucerne, 51 percent in Zurich, 47 percent in Bern, and 43 percent in Basel.

And even though some households will suffer, authorities are urging people not to buy electric heaters, as The Local reported on Monday, because “electricity consumption will increase massively when the situation is already tense”.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why you should hold off on buying electric heaters in Switzerland

Know this before you travel: Brussels and Frankfurt are the “worst airports of the summer”

European airports are crumbling under the massive rush of tourists, with lost luggage, missed connections, and passengers stranded for hours.

Brussels and Frankfurt have recorded 72 and 68 percent of delays respectively, followed by Eindhoven (67), London Luton (66), Lisbon and Budapest (both 65), Paris Charles de Gaulle (62), Amsterdam (61), and Nice (60).

Swiss airports, on the other hand, are not doing too badly in comparison.

At Zurich, 46 percent of flights are behind schedule, and 40.5 percent at Geneva.  

READ MORE: Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August
 

UK workers snub Switzerland

Once a prime destination for British professionals, Switzerland has lost its popularity among UK residents, with more Britons now leaving Switzerland than arriving here.

According to industry experts as well as the British Embassy in Bern, among the reasons for this trend reversal is the complexity of Brexit-related paperwork that has to be filled out to obtain the right to work in Switzerland, along with the fact that the UK now has a shortage of qualified professionals, so more high-level jobs are available there.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

