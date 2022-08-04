For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
UPDATE: What are Switzerland’s rules for cannabis consumption?
Switzerland has a complicated set of rules for both medical and recreational cannabis consumption. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 4 August 2022 11:16 CEST
Cannabis use will be legal for medical purposes in Switzerland. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP)
LEARNING FRENCH
How to talk email, websites, social media and phone numbers in Swiss French
It's a very common experience to have to give out your phone number or email address in Switzerland, or take down the address of a website, so here's how to do this if you're in the French-speaking part of the country.
Published: 3 August 2022 12:31 CEST
