For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EU delays passport scan system and €7 travel fee until 2023
Two major changes that were due to come into force in 2022 for travellers entering the EU - an enhanced passport scanning system and the introduction of a €7 visa for tourists - have been delayed for a year.
Published: 5 August 2022 11:29 CEST
Changes are coming at the EU's external borders. Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP
TOURISM
Heatwaves close off classic Swiss and Italian Alpine hiking routes
Little snow cover and glaciers melting at an alarming rate amid Europe's sweltering heatwaves have put some of the most classic Alpine hiking routes off-limits.
Published: 31 July 2022 09:38 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments