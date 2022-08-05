For members
Five things to consider when organising childcare in Switzerland
Switzerland's childcare costs are among the world's highest, although there are some ways to save. Originally from the United States but now raising children in Zug, writer Ashley Franzen takes you through some of the most important things you need to consider when finding childcare in Switzerland.
Published: 5 August 2022 11:27 CEST
Childcare options can be hard to find in Switzerland. Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
UPDATE: What are Switzerland’s rules for cannabis consumption?
Switzerland has a complicated set of rules for both medical and recreational cannabis consumption. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 4 August 2022 11:16 CEST
