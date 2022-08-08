For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Health insurance premiums to rise, authorities could ban electric heaters, recession worries ease and more news from Switzerland on Monday.
Published: 8 August 2022 08:46 CEST
Swiss homes are getting ready for a winter with possible gas shortages (Photo by Patrick Robert Doyle on Unsplash)
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Heating with wood to become more expensive, redacted vaccine contracts, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.
Published: 5 August 2022 10:24 CEST
