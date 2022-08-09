For members
SWISS TRADITIONS
Do Swiss cows really get airlifted down from the Alps after summer?
'Flying cows' is possibly one of the more curious myths people hear about Switzerland. But is there any truth to it?
Published: 9 August 2022 17:04 CEST
Cows are decorated with bells and flowers before leaving their summer pastures during the annual ceremonial "cattle drive". (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
DISCOVER SWITZERLAND
How to keep safe and avoid problems when hiking in the Swiss Alps
Switzerland is a perfect place to go hiking with its thousands of marked trails. However, hundreds of people get into accidents while trekking every year, and some die. Here is what you need to know to be safe.
Published: 8 August 2022 16:55 CEST
